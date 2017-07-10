autoevolution

Zarooq Sand Racer 500GT Packs LT1 V8 Power, Priced At $450,000

10 Jul 2017, 14:01 UTC ·
by
A mishmash between a buggy and a supercar. That’s what the Zarooq Sand Racer is all about, especially in 500GT flavor. And as expected, the unconventional dune basher is the kind of car that costs an arm and a leg.
Zarooq Motors started life in 2015 in the United Arab Emirates with one purpose in mind: “to develop distinct supercars suited for all conditions and focused on driving pleasure.” Befitting of such a tall promise, Zarooq’s rear-wheel-drive brawler starts from a mind-boggling $450,000.

As if the starting price isn’t cheeky enough for an upstart, Zarooq expects the customer to pay one-third of the sum upon order. The remaining thirds are due upon moving chassis delivery and completion, respectively. On the upside, Sand Racer 500GT customers are further wooed by after-sales services such as a two-year warranty for the engine, maintenance package, and a 48-hour response repair team.

Bang in the middle, the off-road warrior packs brutal performance from a 6.2-liter LT1 V8 one would normally find under the hood of a Corvette or Camaro. In this application, however, the eight-cylinder engine is tuned to develop 525 PS (518 horsepower) and 660 Nm (487 pound-feet) of torque. That kind of unapologetic firepower and 45-cm worth of suspension travel thanks to Intrax dampers make for quite the go-faster recipe.

Tipping the scales at approximately 1,300 kilograms (2,866 pounds), the Sand Racer 500GT sens the goodies to the rear wheels through a motorsport-inspired Weddle five-speed sequential transmission. The secret to the low curb weight is the racecar-like tubular chassis and the Mansory-designed carbon fiber body shell. Top speed? That would be 220 km/h (137 mph), be it on the public road or sand dune.

Zarooq Motors claims that the 500GT will be produced in limited numbers, with only 35 numbered chassis planned for production. As a furtherance of its exclusivity, bespoke customization is also available for the Sand Racer 500GT. The first five units of the model are currently being assembled, and deliveries will kick off at the end of 2017.
