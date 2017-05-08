autoevolution

The UAE Wants To Tow Icebergs From Antarctica To Source Drinking Water

 
8 May 2017, 16:14 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
A company from the UAE wants to solve the country’s drinking water issues in an eco-friendly way.
The plan proposed by the National Advisor Bureau Limited is to tow an iceberg from Antarctica to the emirate of Fujairah. While the idea seems outlandish, computer simulations have estimated that it is possible, and that it will take a year to transport the average iceberg from its “home” to the Emirates.

According to Abdullah Mohammad Sulaiman Al Shehi, the managing director of the company that has come up with a plan, an iceberg contains over 20 billion gallons of water, which is enough for one million people to drink over a period of five years. Evidently, the figures are valid for the average iceberg, and the average water consumption of a person.

As Gulf News notes, the solution has other benefits, which include the potential to create micro-climates in the region. The fauna in the area could take advantage of the new elements in the water, but the full effects have not been documented.

By themselves, the icebergs would not melt fast enough, so they would have to be “mined” for fresh water. That process would work by chipping off blocks of ice, and then transforming them into a liquid with a crusher. The resulting water would be deemed safe to drink after being filtered in an appropriate plant.

Antarctica is the most southern continent in the world, and researchers estimate it contains about 70 percent of the globe’s fresh water supply.

Evidently, the company in the UAE does not want to take a massive chunk of ice from the continent, but it is unclear where they will have to request approval for the work.

Another possible benefit of the icebergs towed from Antarctica would be the potential of creating a tourist attraction in the UAE. In theory, the icebergs would not evaporate fast enough to make this plan unrealistic, because the average one has about 80% of its weight underwater, and the white ice reflects heat and sunlight in a reasonable proportion.

UAE iceberg Antarctica water green environmental
 
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78