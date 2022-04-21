Destroy Urban Streets on a Limited Edition G4i+ Folding E-Bike, Born of McLaren Blood

Folks, the name Richard Thorpe may sound familiar to you. If it does, you're up to date with the brand history over at McLaren. However, few know that once Thorpe left his designer position at McLaren, he went on to open an e-bike company known as Gocycle. The focus? To build an e-bike optimized for city use and, in doing so, set a new standard for what an urban machine is meant to achieve.
Since 2002, this crew has been producing e-bike after e-bike, and in the process, given birth to the G4i+, a limited edition bicycle that's been on the market for over a year now. Guess what? There are still a few left that can be scored for yourself. But, with a price tag set at €6,391.57 ($6,956 at current exchange rates), you can understand why a few more units are still available. Time to see what you can still get your hands on.
What you need to consider whenever you have a look at a bicycle is the terrain it's meant for. In the case of G4i+, because it's designed to crush urban landscapes, it's small, light, foldable, and above all, it's an EV. Yet, it's touches like the carbon fiber mid-frame, single-sided fork, redesigned G4drive (Gocycle's patented motor), and even tires with added silica to help grip roads better. Did I mention these rubbers are inspired by MotoGP construction?
The drivetrain itself is mounted to the front hub, with wires running through that one and only fork leg. Since Lefty has already been taken by Cannondale, Gocycle decided to drop their fork leg on the right side, maybe in the hope of avoiding a lawsuit. This fork is also completed using carbon fiber, helping reduce weight even further. In all, the G4i+ weighs 16.9 kg (37.3 lbs).
Aside from you having to pay for a whole bunch of carbon fiber, you'll also be paying for capability. To help put a smile on your face as you ride to work on an e-bike that costs more than my car, you'll enjoy a 20 mph (32 kph) breeze through your hair. Under optimum conditions, you'll be able to ride on for up to 50 mi (80.5 km), not bad for a 500 W motor with a 10.4 Ah battery.
low frame style, allowing you to easily step through for mounting and dismounting. As for the riders themselves, aside from the flexibility and vibration attenuation properties of carbon fiber, several suspension systems ensure your bottom is feeling as plush as possible. There's a large shock absorber connected to the rear crank arm, cushioned seat, and another shock built into the steering column.
Tech and comfort aside, there are a few things a city bike should be able to achieve. For example, you're riding to work and hit the occasional puddle of water; fenders are in place to keep you clean. Once you've arrived at your office, you're confronted with an elevator. No problems here either; it's foldable. After a long day at work and all the "oohs" and "ahs" you'll get over your carbon fiber trinket, the spouse calls you and tells you to pick up some groceries on your way home. Guess what? The G4i+ can be adapted with a rear rack and front bag mounted on the handlebar. With a total rider weight, including cargo, of 220 lbs (100 kg), picking up some milk and other goodies shouldn't be an issue.
Finally, I need to remind you that this e-bike has been on the market for over a year now and was initially available in two colors, red and black. While the red version seems to have sold off immediately, the black beauties are still available. Yes, you can be the next lucky owner of a limited edition machine created to be the peak that money can buy. If you buy one, do let me know if it's worth it.
