Prodigy Aims To Be the Go-To E-Bike for Just About Anything a City Can Throw at You

I've been talking a lot about a manufacturer named Ride1Up lately. If you've never heard of them, they're a crew from out in San Diego, California, with a drive to land an e-bike into the hands of as many people as possible. They're doing this by focusing on the needs and wants of the new rider and have grown to be known for selling fast and capable machines for low bucks. On average, their e-bikes hit a top speed of 28 mph (45 kph) and sell for under $2,000.
As for the machine in question today, the Prodigy, it's the most expensive machine displayed on their website, and for good reasons. Overall, it starts off priced at $2,295 (€2,122 at current exchange rates), depending on the frame style and components used on the bike. Just a quick note, Ride1Up typically makes bikes for city and very light trail use, but Prodigy features a variation that can go a bit above and beyond the other bikes, the XC. This variation will run you at least $2,395 (€2,214).
you could need in a city setting. The XC, on the other hand, drops the fenders and racks and features a front fork with 120 mm (4.72 in) of travel and lockout. The manufacturer also drops Maxxis Forekaster tires on the XC.
Now that you have a feel for what's available and at what cost, let's continue exploring how Ride1Up has managed to stay alive in this industry. Well, they've done this by meeting the new rider's thirst for speed. This manufacturer normally tunes their bikes to crank out a top speed of 28 mph (45 mph), and Prodigy is no different. Furthermore, Prodigy seems to be the only model in this manufacturer's lineup that includes a mid-mounted motor, with a Brose unit producing 90 Nm (66 lb-ft) of torque. That's as much as top-of-the-line e-MTBS manufactured by teams like Trek and Giant.
feeding the system, and there is. Integrated into the down tube of the Prodigy, a 14 Ah battery pack composed of Samsung cells can offer a peak range of 50 mi (80 km). Peak, meaning that road conditions, rider weight, and even assist levels affects this range. Worst case scenario, 30 mi (48 km) is all you will squeeze out of the pack.
All that aside, comfort is also one way Ride1Up aims to attract riders. While the ST frame features a stand-over of 18 in (46 cm), the XC and XR are tuned to 29 in (74 cm). Reach stands at 20 in (51 cm) for all three. This is also because the manufacturer builds these bikes to be a sort of one-size-fits-all. Surprisingly, these puppies aren't extremely heavy either, just 48 lbs (21.7 kg) without racks and fenders; pretty decent for an e-bike a tad over $2K.
At the end of the day, e-bikes seem as though they're here to stay, and aside from just using one to feel a breeze running through your hair, they can be a great alternative to daily urban mobility. The question is, how are you planning on exploring the natural world this year?
As for the machine in question today, the Prodigy, it's the most expensive machine displayed on their website, and for good reasons. Overall, it starts off priced at $2,295 (€2,122 at current exchange rates), depending on the frame style and components used on the bike. Just a quick note, Ride1Up typically makes bikes for city and very light trail use, but Prodigy features a variation that can go a bit above and beyond the other bikes, the XC. This variation will run you at least $2,395 (€2,214).
you could need in a city setting. The XC, on the other hand, drops the fenders and racks and features a front fork with 120 mm (4.72 in) of travel and lockout. The manufacturer also drops Maxxis Forekaster tires on the XC.
Now that you have a feel for what's available and at what cost, let's continue exploring how Ride1Up has managed to stay alive in this industry. Well, they've done this by meeting the new rider's thirst for speed. This manufacturer normally tunes their bikes to crank out a top speed of 28 mph (45 mph), and Prodigy is no different. Furthermore, Prodigy seems to be the only model in this manufacturer's lineup that includes a mid-mounted motor, with a Brose unit producing 90 Nm (66 lb-ft) of torque. That's as much as top-of-the-line e-MTBS manufactured by teams like Trek and Giant.
feeding the system, and there is. Integrated into the down tube of the Prodigy, a 14 Ah battery pack composed of Samsung cells can offer a peak range of 50 mi (80 km). Peak, meaning that road conditions, rider weight, and even assist levels affects this range. Worst case scenario, 30 mi (48 km) is all you will squeeze out of the pack.
All that aside, comfort is also one way Ride1Up aims to attract riders. While the ST frame features a stand-over of 18 in (46 cm), the XC and XR are tuned to 29 in (74 cm). Reach stands at 20 in (51 cm) for all three. This is also because the manufacturer builds these bikes to be a sort of one-size-fits-all. Surprisingly, these puppies aren't extremely heavy either, just 48 lbs (21.7 kg) without racks and fenders; pretty decent for an e-bike a tad over $2K.
At the end of the day, e-bikes seem as though they're here to stay, and aside from just using one to feel a breeze running through your hair, they can be a great alternative to daily urban mobility. The question is, how are you planning on exploring the natural world this year?