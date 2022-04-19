autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's 2022 New York Auto Show  LIVE COVERAGE
Car reviews:
 
Prodigy Aims To Be the Go-To E-Bike for Just About Anything a City Can Throw at You
For most places in the world, the snows of last winter are almost gone. What does this mean? It means getting out of the house more often and enjoying all that the natural world has to offer, and one way to do this is with an e-bike.

Prodigy Aims To Be the Go-To E-Bike for Just About Anything a City Can Throw at You

Home > News > Coverstory
19 Apr 2022, 06:00 UTC ·
Prodigy XR FrameProdigy XR FrameProdigy XR FrameProdigy XC FrameProdigy XC FrameProdigy XC FrameProdigy XC FrameProdigy ST FrameProdigy ST FrameProdigy ST Frame
I've been talking a lot about a manufacturer named Ride1Up lately. If you've never heard of them, they're a crew from out in San Diego, California, with a drive to land an e-bike into the hands of as many people as possible. They're doing this by focusing on the needs and wants of the new rider and have grown to be known for selling fast and capable machines for low bucks. On average, their e-bikes hit a top speed of 28 mph (45 kph) and sell for under $2,000.

As for the machine in question today, the Prodigy, it's the most expensive machine displayed on their website, and for good reasons. Overall, it starts off priced at $2,295 (€2,122 at current exchange rates), depending on the frame style and components used on the bike. Just a quick note, Ride1Up typically makes bikes for city and very light trail use, but Prodigy features a variation that can go a bit above and beyond the other bikes, the XC. This variation will run you at least $2,395 (€2,214).

The other two variants of Prodigy, the ST (step-through) and the XR, are designed solely for city use as they feature no front or rear suspension. They're also equipped with features like fenders, racks, lights, and tires destined for road use, just about everything you could need in a city setting. The XC, on the other hand, drops the fenders and racks and features a front fork with 120 mm (4.72 in) of travel and lockout. The manufacturer also drops Maxxis Forekaster tires on the XC.

Now that you have a feel for what's available and at what cost, let's continue exploring how Ride1Up has managed to stay alive in this industry. Well, they've done this by meeting the new rider's thirst for speed. This manufacturer normally tunes their bikes to crank out a top speed of 28 mph (45 mph), and Prodigy is no different. Furthermore, Prodigy seems to be the only model in this manufacturer's lineup that includes a mid-mounted motor, with a Brose unit producing 90 Nm (66 lb-ft) of torque. That's as much as top-of-the-line e-MTBS manufactured by teams like Trek and Giant.

With such a beefy motor, there also needs to be ample power feeding the system, and there is. Integrated into the down tube of the Prodigy, a 14 Ah battery pack composed of Samsung cells can offer a peak range of 50 mi (80 km). Peak, meaning that road conditions, rider weight, and even assist levels affects this range. Worst case scenario, 30 mi (48 km) is all you will squeeze out of the pack.

All that aside, comfort is also one way Ride1Up aims to attract riders. While the ST frame features a stand-over of 18 in (46 cm), the XC and XR are tuned to 29 in (74 cm). Reach stands at 20 in (51 cm) for all three. This is also because the manufacturer builds these bikes to be a sort of one-size-fits-all. Surprisingly, these puppies aren't extremely heavy either, just 48 lbs (21.7 kg) without racks and fenders; pretty decent for an e-bike a tad over $2K.

At the end of the day, e-bikes seem as though they're here to stay, and aside from just using one to feel a breeze running through your hair, they can be a great alternative to daily urban mobility. The question is, how are you planning on exploring the natural world this year?
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

bike bicycle electric E-Bike urban mobility Ride1Up Brose
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories