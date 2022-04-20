CAKE Launches Three New Bikes Meant to Build the Confidence and Skills of Young Riders

Bike enthusiasts develop a taste for two-wheelers from early childhood. And just as you first have to learn to walk before you can run, you also have to first find your balance before moving on to more advanced bikes and tricks. That’s what CAKE’s Kids Evolution Program is all about, planning to build confidence and stimulate young riders from the age of two.
Swedish e-bike manufacturer CAKE launched the aforementioned program along with three new models of two-wheelers designed for kids from 2 to 8 years old. The bikes are called Ready, Steady, and Go and they each serve a different age group and level of skill. As explained by CAKE’s founder, Stefan Ytterborn, learning to ride a bicycle is a must before thinking of anything with a motor. Kids have to gradually develop their balance, skills, and control, and get rid of that beginner anxiety by building their confidence on two wheels.
The starting point is CAKE Ready, an aluminum balance bike suited for riders between 1.5 and 4 years old. It tips the scales at 3 kg (6.6 lb) and comes with 12” wheels. The bike is priced at $225.
Next in the lineup is the Steady model, a kids’ single-speed mountain bike with 16” wheels. It is suited for riders from 3.5 years old and up. Because your little rider has stepped up his game and has learned a thing or two about balance, the CAKE Steady comes with dual V-brakes with short reach levers. There’s still no motor on the bike. The two-wheeler weighs 7 kg (15 lb). CAKE sells it for $400.
The third and most advanced kids’ two-wheeler launched by CAKE is the Go model, described by the manufacturer as a “true electric off-road motorcycle”. It is suited for kids aged 6 and older, it weighs 32 kg (70.5 lb) with the battery included, and can hit a top speed of over 40 kph (over 25 mph). This model is not street legal and customers can choose the power of the motor, from 600W to 1.5 kW. A 48V/8.8 Ah battery powers the CAKE Go and requires four hours to fully charge.
The bike comes with a hydraulic fork with 95 mm (3.7”) of travel in the front and a DNM gas shock absorber in the rear (125 mm/4.9” of wheel travel). CAKE Go is the only model of the three to feature a dashboard.
CAKE sells the Go electric off-road motorcycle for $3,500. You can find all the bikes on the company’s website.
The starting point is CAKE Ready, an aluminum balance bike suited for riders between 1.5 and 4 years old. It tips the scales at 3 kg (6.6 lb) and comes with 12” wheels. The bike is priced at $225.
Next in the lineup is the Steady model, a kids’ single-speed mountain bike with 16” wheels. It is suited for riders from 3.5 years old and up. Because your little rider has stepped up his game and has learned a thing or two about balance, the CAKE Steady comes with dual V-brakes with short reach levers. There’s still no motor on the bike. The two-wheeler weighs 7 kg (15 lb). CAKE sells it for $400.
The third and most advanced kids’ two-wheeler launched by CAKE is the Go model, described by the manufacturer as a “true electric off-road motorcycle”. It is suited for kids aged 6 and older, it weighs 32 kg (70.5 lb) with the battery included, and can hit a top speed of over 40 kph (over 25 mph). This model is not street legal and customers can choose the power of the motor, from 600W to 1.5 kW. A 48V/8.8 Ah battery powers the CAKE Go and requires four hours to fully charge.
The bike comes with a hydraulic fork with 95 mm (3.7”) of travel in the front and a DNM gas shock absorber in the rear (125 mm/4.9” of wheel travel). CAKE Go is the only model of the three to feature a dashboard.
CAKE sells the Go electric off-road motorcycle for $3,500. You can find all the bikes on the company’s website.