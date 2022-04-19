$10K Boos Is the First eMTB From Boutique Brand Unno, Is Designed to Defy the Conventional

If you’re into high-end and high-performance mountain bikes, you know that Spanish manufacturer Unno Bicycles is one boutique brand worthy of your attention. Its two-wheelers are not exactly budget-friendly, but if your pockets are deep enough, you won’t be sorry for splurging on one of its handcrafted beauties. Like on its latest masterpiece, the Unno Boos, which is also its first electric MTB.

9 photos