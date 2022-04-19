$10K Boos Is the First eMTB From Boutique Brand Unno, Is Designed to Defy the Conventional

If you’re into high-end and high-performance mountain bikes, you know that Spanish manufacturer Unno Bicycles is one boutique brand worthy of your attention. Its two-wheelers are not exactly budget-friendly, but if your pockets are deep enough, you won’t be sorry for splurging on one of its handcrafted beauties. Like on its latest masterpiece, the Unno Boos, which is also its first electric MTB.
One look at the Boos, and you realize instantly that you’re not dealing with an ordinary or entry-level bike. This aggressive-looking two-wheeler was designed specifically to break out of the conventional, and Unno boasts of it being its most challenging project, “rebellion in its purest state”.
With a name inspired by the highest mountain of Jupiter’s moon Io (Boosaule Montes) and one of the tallest ones in the Solar System, the beautiful Boos is lightweight and robust, featuring a monocoque carbon fiber frame built around a 170 mm fork, combined with 160 mm of travel in the rear. It features a 29” front wheel and a 27.5” one in the rear.
The eMTB will be available in three sizes: S1 (which corresponds to a traditional S-M size and is for riders measuring under 175 cm/5.7 ft), S2 (corresponds to an M-L and is for riders between 175 cm and 185 cm/5.7 ft and 6.06 ft), and S3 (corresponds to an L-XL and is suitable for riders taller than 185 cm/6.06 ft). However, for now, you can only pre-order it in the S2 version, in the Race build kit. The other two sizes are to be released later this year and in early 2023.
I’m not going to insist on all the tech specs of the Boos, you can find them on the official website, but I will mention another interesting thing about this sophisticated eMTB. Unno partnered with Oceanworks for the bike and made all the resin parts of the frame using recycled nylon that comes mostly (80 percent of it) from the ocean, mainly from the nearshores of Asia. Unno says that each Boos contains 184 grams (6.4 oz) of Oceanworks nylon.
The Barcelona-crafted two-wheeler packs a Bosch CX Gen 4 motor and a 750 Wh battery and is one of the lightest bikes to feature such a motor, weighing 22.6 kg (almost 50 lb) in the S2 size.
Even though it just launched, the first units of the Boos sold within less than 24 hours from release, despite the bike's hefty price of $10,800 (€9,995). Unno plans to replenish its stock in approximately nine weeks. You can find all the Boos details on the manufacturer’s website.
