Hyundai-branded Electric UTV Takes Shape Thanks to Independent Designer

The latest concept cars and prototypes unveiled by Hyundai during the last year, like the N Vision 74 or the Grandeur N, are bold, relevant, and inspiring, showcasing the company’s modern design philosophy. Now, a Polish designer by the name of Roman Ignatowski has revealed his idea of what an electric utility terrain vehicle from the brand should look like.
Featuring a Cyberpunk vibe, the conceptual Hyundai UTV is envisioned with a rugged, no-frills, modular design, with a bodywork that boasts clean lines and a minimalist look while also managing to remain stylish.

“I find Hyundai’s modern design language and approach to concept cars exciting, bold and non-trivial. Inspired by their style and recent concepts, I created my own project - a vision of how a side-by-side / recreational electric utility vehicle of that brand could look like,” Roman Ignatowski says of his project.

The modular design means that there is plenty of room for customization. The vehicle’s components, including its roof, hood, and interior, can be configured based on the driver’s needs and the type of ride they want to engage in. As such, the electric UTV can serve as a beach buggy one day and an open Jeep-like vehicle to take on mountainous roads the other day.

It can even double as a transport vehicle for cargo that doesn’t require much space. This is possible because, inside the cabin, all the seats except the driver’s can be folded and make room for whatever goods the owner needs to haul.

While the designer doesn’t mention anything about the performance, range, or battery capacity for the Hyundai UTV concept, the renderings do suggest that the electric motor will be fitted under the hood top at the front. Solar panels can also be installed on this section of the vehicle. The roof can also accommodate solar panels for improved battery power storage.

Considering this is envisioned as a utility terrain vehicle and is supposed to be able to go off the beaten path, perhaps it could benefit from a set of more fleshy tires.

Nevertheless, the Hyundai Electric UTV is an interesting concept, to say the least, and it would certainly be a pleasant and refreshing sight both on urban streets and mountainous roads.

