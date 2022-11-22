autoevolution
100,000th Polestar 2 Rolls off Assembly Line, Milestone Reached in Just Two and Half Years

The Polestar 2 is the brand’s first all-electric vehicle and championed – since its production start in 2020 – a minimalist design. The hatchback (or fastback, if you prefer) has gotten pretty popular in the last 30 months, hence this milestone.
Owned by Geely, Polestar chose to manufacture its first zero-tailpipe emission vehicle in Luqiao, China. The 100,000th model produced is destined for a buyer from Ireland and it will be delivered to them with a couple of discreet anniversary stickers. The owner will know that they contributed to the brand’s successful journey.

Polestar’s achievement with this battery-electric vehicle (BEV) is a minor success. It was launched during the global health crisis and somehow managed to attract a considerable customer base. This might not seem like much when compared with Tesla’s monthly production numbers. However, we must keep in mind that Polestar is technically a newborn, while the American EV maker has challenged the legacy auto market and won.

That being said, Polestar is now in a good spot to compete with the world’s best car brands. Its vehicles benefit from a strong partnership between Geely and Volvo. Together with Chinese manufacturing prowess, a design that does not annoy anyone, and a clear path forward, we could see more exciting things soon from the company. Volvo already committed to investing more in Polestar by buying a bigger stake in the company.

Polestar 2 is currently available as a front-wheel-drive car with a single motor or as an all-wheel-drive model with two motors, one on each axle. Pricing in the U.S. starts from $48,400 (excluding fees) and can go well over $73,000 when most option boxes are ticked.

Lastly, the facelifted Polestar 2 is ready for a stylish upgrade. Testing of the updated vehicle was conducted in the Austrian Alps, and we got a very good look at it.

At the time of writing, Polestar is present in 27 countries.

