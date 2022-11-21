2023 Hyundai Grandeur N Is a Hypothetical Sporty Take On the Large Sedan

They may not be as popular as they once were in Western markets, where they have lost ground to crossovers, SUVs, and pickups, but sedans in all sizes still hold an important piece of their respective segments.
Thus, several automakers still have all sorts of four-door models in their lineups, and some of them continue to expand the offering with new products. One such company is Hyundai, which recently pulled the wraps off the Grandeur in Korea, otherwise known as the Azera in other markets.
It follows the same design language as some of the brand’s latest vehicles, albeit with a futuristic flair. The 2023 Hyundai Grandeur looks more modern than its predecessor, with its curvaceous body, full-width light bar up front, huge grille, flush-mounted door handles, and another light bar at the back.
Not only that, but it pretty much bridges the gap between Hyundai’s mainstream cars and the premium ones made by Genesis with lots of high-end materials, and a ginormous screen setup. Sustainable materials are on deck, together with ambient lighting, a third display used to control the HVAC system, wood and aluminum trim, and Nappa leather upholstery.
For the time being, we have no clue what powers it, but in this instance, it would have to be a punchy engine, as it has been imagined in the hot N flavor. The hypothetical 2023 Hyundai Grandeur N is the work of Theottle, and it puts on a dedicated body kit, complete with red accents on several add-ons at the front, sides, and rear, and comes in a very familiar blue finish. It also has new wheels and privacy windows all around, and quite surprisingly, it doesn’t sit lower than the real thing.
But what do you think should power it? Something borrowed from Genesis, perhaps? And more importantly, is Hyundai planning an N version of the all-new Grandeur? Work that keyboard in the comments section down below and tell us what you think about it.
