Dedicated Android Auto Music Player App Receives Welcome Update

There are lots of music players out there that come with support for Android Auto, and without a doubt, Spotify and Google Play Music (or the YouTube Music successor) are among the most popular choices right now.
But on the other hand, there are also users who aren’t the biggest fans of music streaming services, so instead of paying a subscription for these apps, they just want a music player that helps them listen to a local library without the need for Internet access.
This is the case of Auri Music, an application that was built from the very beginning with Android Auto in mind. In other words, it’s specifically created to run on Android Auto, so all its features are optimized for the car experience, including here the user interface.
A recent update that increased the version number to 1.7 provides Auri Music with welcome improvements, including an updated mobile user interface, so the experience when running the app on Android Auto for phones should be more polished too. Furthermore, it also fixes a major bug that was prohibiting access of certain artists, so if you previously encountered this problem, everything should now be working correctly regardless of song or band.
Needless to say, the update also brings multiple minor bugfixes, so overall, the experience with Auri Music should be more refined on Android Auto.
In case you’re wondering why someone should use Auri Music and not the likes of Musicolet and PowerAmp, it’s the Android Auto optimized experience the one that’s making a difference for this app.
Auri Music comes with several options to customize the interface, while also offering support for the most popular media formats out there, including MP3, AAC, and FLAC. And of course, you can access your entire library from the car, no matter how large it is, and you are also allowed to mark your favorite songs, create playlists, and even search the library using a dedicated feature.
Auri Music can run on any device running Android 5.0 and newer and is obviously completely free of charge.
