This Is Certainly an Unexpected Workaround for the CarPlay Freezing Issue

The very first iOS 14 update has already been released earlier this week, but no CarPlay improvements seem to be included. But as we already told you not a long time ago, in addition to all these goodies, iOS 14 also comes with a new series of problems for CarPlay issues, such as random freezes that happen all of a sudden.Honda owners found out the hard way that CarPlay freezes after the update to iOS 14 , and with Apple remaining completely tight-lipped on the whole thing, they were all alone in their attempt to find a fix.Someone on reddit has discovered a workaround that doesn’t make much sense but which for some reason prevents the freezing from occurring for a limited time. In other words, while it fixes the freezing glitch, it only happens temporarily, as after a while CarPlay once again stops working.So what you need to do is change the background to solid black – this could actually be an indication that the bug is caused by the new wallpaper support feature that’s bundled with iOS 14. To do this, open the settings screen on CarPlay right on the head unit and pick the solid black option.Then, turning off Siri suggestions and album art seems to help too, as for some reason, CarPlay then runs properly with a reduced likelihood of crashes.“I only have to restart it 3x in a half hr drive as opposed to every few minutes. I wonder if the head unit is showing its age and no longer able to support the minimum requirements to run Apple CarPlay?” the redditor says.This is highly unlikely though, as a compatible head unit should be able to run CarPlay without any such issues whatsoever. Without a doubt, it’s all caused by a software bug in iOS 14, and sooner or later, Apple will resolve it with a new software update.The very first iOS 14 update has already been released earlier this week, but no CarPlay improvements seem to be included.