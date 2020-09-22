The Latest iPhone and CarPlay Update Is Good News for Some, Bad News for Others

iOS 14 is now available for download on the iPhone 6s and newer, and needless to say, this is one highly anticipated release, all thanks to the many new features that are included.
CarPlay itself is also getting some love, as this update introduces support for wallpapers, new app categories, and additional privacy controls that show up on the screen whenever the microphone or the camera is activated.
While support for wallpapers is obviously an eagerly awaited feature because it adds new customization options to an otherwise pretty standard experience, the new app categories are what many people have been drooling after for a long time.
And it’s because they include tools aimed at electric vehicles, such as applications that would provide them with information on charging stations, help configure more efficient routes and other handy information for a zero-emission car.
So yes, iOS 14 is indeed good news for all these users. But on the other hand, there are those people whose experience with CarPlay hasn’t necessarily been the best since updating their iPhones.
For example, someone says on Apple’s forums that after installing iOS 14 on their iPhone 8, music and podcasts suffer from static noise that substantially affects the general experience.
“Before the update I used CarPlay every day but I have stopped doing so on account of the terrible sound issue. Up until the update everything worked fine. The only thing that has changed is the software on the phone,” the user says, adding that Apple support blames the software on the head unit, while the carmaker claims it’s a CarPlay-related problem.
At the same time, there are users who complain that CarPlay no longer shows up on their phones after installing iOS 14. This happens on iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 8, according to this post.
And last but not least, some claim that CarPlay just isn’t working after installing iOS 14. While connecting the phone to the car works just as expected, with charging initiated immediately, CarPlay no longer launches on the head unit, these users say.
No fixes are available at this point, but Apple has already started working on iOS 14.2 and a beta build is currently offered for public testing.
