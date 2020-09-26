Cyrusher XF900 Is a Beefy and Affordable E-bike Fit For the Worldwide Bike Scene

4 Le Mans 1960 Triumph TRS With Prototype Sabrina Engine Goes on Sale

2 Hyundai Soapbox Is an Affordable DIY Project for Family and Friends

More on this:

This gorgeous thing’s outfit boasts some serious retro vibes.

Tamarit Motorcycles’ Custom Triumph Bonneville Is Ready to Steal the Show





One thing’s for sure; these moto specialists are no amateurs! Their stunning one-off machines guarantee to soothe the soul of even the most pretentious rider out there. In case this stirs your curiosity, Tamarit’s majestic undertakings can all be admired on their social media profiles. But first, let’s take a minute to drool over one such masterpiece, namely a 2008 model in



DOHC parallel-twin behemoth, with a generous compression ratio of 9.2:1 and a truly humungous displacement of 865cc. At around 7,200 rpm, this fiendish piece of air-cooled machinery is capable of producing up to 66 bhp, along with a feral torque output of 52 pound-feet (70 Nm) at 6,000 revs. A five-speed gearbox transmits the engine’s unholy force to Bonnie’s 17-inch multi-spoked rear wheel by means of a chain final drive.



The powertrain is hugged by a tubular steel cradle frame, which rests on a set of 41 mm (1.61 inches) forks at the front, coupled with fully-adjustable dual shock absorbers and a double-sided swingarm on the opposite end. Up front, stopping power is taken care of by a single 310 mm (12.2 inches) disc and a two-piston caliper, accompanied by a 255 mm (10 inches) brake rotor and a two-piston caliper at the rear. Triumph’s marvel has a dry weight of only 451 lbs (205 kg), while its wheelbase measures just over 59 inches (1501 mm).







The firm consulted Motogadget’s range for a complete LED lighting package and installed a pair of Victory Classic TT tires to keep things looking retro. Oh, and of course, there are aftermarket clip-on handlebars that round out the new appearance. To wrap it all up, the rew applied a timeless blend of metallic black and silver paintwork, complemented by discrete golden accents.



Right, now that we’ve come to the end of this Bonneville’s story, I’ll be heading over to Tamarit’s Back in 2015, the motorcycle realm was delighted with the arrival of a new player on the scene. Tamarit Motorcycles debuted with as many as five magnificent projects that served to let everyone know they aren’t messing around. Over the years, the Spanish firm amassed an impressive selection of no less than 52 custom entities. Besides constructing some of the raddest one-off two-wheelers you’ll ever come across, the Elche-based company also prides itself with a delicious inventory that hosts over 170 aftermarket components manufactured in-house.One thing’s for sure; these moto specialists are no amateurs! Their stunning one-off machines guarantee to soothe the soul of even the most pretentious rider out there. In case this stirs your curiosity, Tamarit’s majestic undertakings can all be admired on their social media profiles. But first, let’s take a minute to drool over one such masterpiece, namely a 2008 model in Triumph ’s iconic Bonneville lineup that’ll certainly raise your pulse.I’ll have to point out the obvious and say the ‘08 Bonneville is one hell of a donor. It is powered by a viciousparallel-twin behemoth, with a generous compression ratio of 9.2:1 and a truly humungous displacement of 865cc. At around 7,200 rpm, this fiendish piece of air-cooled machinery is capable of producing up to 66 bhp, along with a feral torque output of 52 pound-feet (70 Nm) at 6,000 revs. A five-speed gearbox transmits the engine’s unholy force to Bonnie’s 17-inch multi-spoked rear wheel by means of a chain final drive.The powertrain is hugged by a tubular steel cradle frame, which rests on a set of 41 mm (1.61 inches) forks at the front, coupled with fully-adjustable dual shock absorbers and a double-sided swingarm on the opposite end. Up front, stopping power is taken care of by a single 310 mm (12.2 inches) disc and a two-piston caliper, accompanied by a 255 mm (10 inches) brake rotor and a two-piston caliper at the rear. Triumph’s marvel has a dry weight of only 451 lbs (205 kg), while its wheelbase measures just over 59 inches (1501 mm).To have this bad boy stand out as a genuine one-of-a-kind creature, Tamarit Motorcycles kicked things off by browsing their very own catalogue for an array of custom modules that’ll have it look the part. These include a fresh tail section, open side panels and a tiny front fender, as well as a hand-crafted belly pan and one tasty leather saddle. Additionally, you will notice a classic-style fairing that brings about a vintage aesthetic.The firm consulted Motogadget’s range for a complete LED lighting package and installed a pair of Victory Classic TT tires to keep things looking retro. Oh, and of course, there are aftermarket clip-on handlebars that round out the new appearance. To wrap it all up, the rew applied a timeless blend of metallic black and silver paintwork, complemented by discrete golden accents.Right, now that we’ve come to the end of this Bonneville’s story, I’ll be heading over to Tamarit’s Facebook and Instagram profiles to please my eyes with some of their other spectacular works of two-wheeled art, and I’d encourage you to do the same. These ravishing beauties will leave you speechless!