SLS Rocket Has Fire Running Through Its Veins, Animation Shows

5 This Navigation App Is a Google Maps Alternative That Doesn't Use GPS

4 Android Auto Is Fantastic When It Works, Most Users Say

2 Waze Is Getting More Ads, But It's a Feature That Makes Sense for Everybody

More on this:

Google Delays Highly Anticipated Waze Update for Android Auto

Google-owned Waze has decided to delay the release of a new update that would resolve GPS issues on devices updated to Android 11. 8 photos



Shortly after the first users turned to Google’s forums to report the location struggle, the company officially confirmed that it reached out to the Waze team and a fix was in the works.



According to Google itself, the patch supposed to resolve the GPS problem was projected to go live this week, but the company now says that the release has been delayed for a few more days.



“The Waze team announced Waze version 4.67 release is postponed until next week,” a member of the Android Auto team



No other information has been provided, but in the meantime, users can manually deal with the whole thing by turning to a rather



As it turns out, Waze can no longer determine users’ locations on Android 11 due to permission changes in the operating system. So if Waze is configured to get access to the location “only while using the app,” what you need to do is change it to “always” from the settings menu on your device.



Unless you do this, Waze is technically blocked from accessing location information and therefore is unable to determine where you are and provide navigation directions to a user-defined location.



Google is also expected to release a new Android Auto update in just a few days, so there’s a chance the next week brings us two major app announcements. The Mountain View-based search giant officially launched Android 11 for the first wave of devices, including its very own Pixel series, earlier this month. However, some of those who installed the update discovered that Waze was no longer working as expected, as the app sometimes failed to determine their location due to what appeared to be a GPS problem.Shortly after the first users turned to Google’s forums to report the location struggle, the company officially confirmed that it reached out to the Waze team and a fix was in the works.According to Google itself, the patch supposed to resolve the GPS problem was projected to go live this week, but the company now says that the release has been delayed for a few more days.“The Waze team announced Waze version 4.67 release is postponed until next week,” a member of the Android Auto team revealed a few hours ago.No other information has been provided, but in the meantime, users can manually deal with the whole thing by turning to a rather simple workaround As it turns out, Waze can no longer determine users’ locations on Android 11 due to permission changes in the operating system. So if Waze is configured to get access to the location “only while using the app,” what you need to do is change it to “always” from the settings menu on your device.Unless you do this, Waze is technically blocked from accessing location information and therefore is unable to determine where you are and provide navigation directions to a user-defined location.Google is also expected to release a new Android Auto update in just a few days, so there’s a chance the next week brings us two major app announcements.