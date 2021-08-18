BYD Dolphin’s Prices Would Make It The Cheapest Car for Sale in the U.S.

1 Porsche Teases New Concept Car for 2021 IAA, It Is Probably Electric

More on this:

Dealer Restores 1955 Porsche 356 Speedster With Tasteful Modifications

The 356 is responsible for putting the Porsche brand on the market as a car manufacturer. American importer Max Hoffman advised the Stuttgart-based automaker to develop the open-top Speedster, which became an instant hit with customers in California over its breathtaking looks. 14 photos



Modified with shaved rocker moldings and reflectors out back, smoothed and chromed bumpers front and aft, as well as louvers on the decklid, the 356 Speedster now wears custom-mixed paint and magnesium knock-off wheels finished in House of Kolor gold. The blue-green machine complements the fabulous exterior with red leather and tartan inserts for the bucket seats, brand-new carpeting, and color-matched elements such as the dashboard and two-spoke steering wheel. “Gorgeous” would be an understatement considering how much effort and attention to detail went into this car.



Overseen by



Produced from 1948 to 1965, the 356 is also responsible for giving Porsche the Carrera nameplate that’s currently used by the base versions of the 911. One of the most frequently reproduced classics, the 356 numbers 76,313 units in total. The four-pot 912 replaced it, followed up by the mid-engined 914 that was co-developed with Volkswagen and the front-engined 924. As part of the 2021 Porsche Restoration Challenge, the peeps at Porsche Santa Clarita have spruced up a 1955 model that was originally imported by Max Hoffman. The dealer acquired the car from the second owner, a Cali local who had modified the vehicle for racing during his 50-year ownership.Modified with shaved rocker moldings and reflectors out back, smoothed and chromed bumpers front and aft, as well as louvers on the decklid, the 356 Speedster now wears custom-mixed paint and magnesium knock-off wheels finished in House of Kolor gold. The blue-green machine complements the fabulous exterior with red leather and tartan inserts for the bucket seats, brand-new carpeting, and color-matched elements such as the dashboard and two-spoke steering wheel. “Gorgeous” would be an understatement considering how much effort and attention to detail went into this car.Overseen by Galpin president and chief operating officer Beau Boeckmann, the restoration further includes chromed exhaust manifolds and factory replacements such as the header. The air-cooled pushrod engine is a 1600 SC that originally produced in the ballpark of 95 horsepower at 5,800 revolutions per minute with the help of two Solex carburetors. A 519 transaxle is responsible for driving the rear wheels, and steering is purely mechanical as head honcho Ferry Porsche and designer Erwin Komenda intended it to be.Produced from 1948 to 1965, the 356 is also responsible for giving Porsche the Carrera nameplate that’s currently used by the base versions of the 911. One of the most frequently reproduced classics, the 356 numbers 76,313 units in total. The four-pot 912 replaced it, followed up by the mid-engined 914 that was co-developed with Volkswagen and the front-engined 924.

Download attachment: "Galpinized” 1955 Porsche 356 Speedster specs (PDF)