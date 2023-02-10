David Beckham Takes the Maserati Grecale Out for a "Beautiful Drive" in His Favorite City

Lots of brands use celebrities to promote their products, and Maserati chose David Beckham for it. That seems like a very good decision because he seems to love their cars.
He proved that once again on Thursday, February 9, when he shared a series of pictures from the set with Maserati, before going for a "beautiful drive" in the brand’s SUV, Grecale, in his favorite city. If you haven’t guessed by now, that is London, United Kingdom, where he has one of his residences.
The former soccer star didn’t go on the drive alone. He had a very cute furry friend with him: his dog, Winston. The Italian brand even joked in its series of pictures shared on Instagram that “even your pets want to share” the “every day exceptional” Maserati SUV.
Let's see what the Grecale can do. Maserati introduced it in March 2022, and the SUV is available in three variants, which are the GT, Modena, and Trofeo. In late 2022, the company also announced the EV version, the Folglore (which means 'lightning' in Italian).
David has tried out the Trofeo before, which is the model's top-of-the-line variant. But this time, he seems to have taken over the streets of London in another one, going for the Modena. This one didn’t receive the V6 like the Trofeo. Maserati gave it a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with a mild-hybrid configuration. The power mill is good for 321 horsepower (325 ps) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque.
These figures help the SUV reach 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in 5.3 seconds. It can go all the way to a top speed of 149 mph (240 kph). The Maserati Grecale Modena has a starting price of £64,500 in the UK ($72,900 in the U.S.). Before options and taxes, that is.
If you were not aware, David Beckham became a brand ambassador for the House of Trident in 2021. And his collaboration with the Italian manufacturer has been very fruitful, including several photoshoots or test drives.
He started with a short film, promoting the Maserati Levante with donuts, and he performed the stunts himself, thank you very much.
He moved on to testing out the MC20 at the end of the year, which convinced him to design his own model. Called MC20 Fuoriserie Edition, it comes with a black exterior and subtle pink accents.
Beckham also attended the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where he tested the Grecale and the MC20 convertible, dubbed MC20 Cielo. He also continued to share pictures from drives in the brand’s cars, showing his support for it whenever there was a new announcement.
For such a short period of time, it looks like Beckham’s collab with Maserati has been quite productive.
The former soccer star didn’t go on the drive alone. He had a very cute furry friend with him: his dog, Winston. The Italian brand even joked in its series of pictures shared on Instagram that “even your pets want to share” the “every day exceptional” Maserati SUV.
The Grecale
Let's see what the Grecale can do. Maserati introduced it in March 2022, and the SUV is available in three variants, which are the GT, Modena, and Trofeo. In late 2022, the company also announced the EV version, the Folglore (which means 'lightning' in Italian).
David has tried out the Trofeo before, which is the model's top-of-the-line variant. But this time, he seems to have taken over the streets of London in another one, going for the Modena. This one didn’t receive the V6 like the Trofeo. Maserati gave it a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine with a mild-hybrid configuration. The power mill is good for 321 horsepower (325 ps) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque.
These figures help the SUV reach 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in 5.3 seconds. It can go all the way to a top speed of 149 mph (240 kph). The Maserati Grecale Modena has a starting price of £64,500 in the UK ($72,900 in the U.S.). Before options and taxes, that is.
A dedicated brand ambassador
If you were not aware, David Beckham became a brand ambassador for the House of Trident in 2021. And his collaboration with the Italian manufacturer has been very fruitful, including several photoshoots or test drives.
He started with a short film, promoting the Maserati Levante with donuts, and he performed the stunts himself, thank you very much.
He moved on to testing out the MC20 at the end of the year, which convinced him to design his own model. Called MC20 Fuoriserie Edition, it comes with a black exterior and subtle pink accents.
Beckham also attended the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where he tested the Grecale and the MC20 convertible, dubbed MC20 Cielo. He also continued to share pictures from drives in the brand’s cars, showing his support for it whenever there was a new announcement.
For such a short period of time, it looks like Beckham’s collab with Maserati has been quite productive.