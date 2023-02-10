Donkervoort Says 'Don't Run From the Police' - Unless You're Playing Asphalt 9

Of course no one, under any circumstances, should run away from the police, but why did Donkervoort feel the need to remind us? Well, the answer is very simple, and it revolves around the D8 GTO Individual Series and a very popular car videogame.
You see, after making its way stateside officially last year, the Donkervoort D8 GTO has now entered the world of virtual car racing, joining Asphalt 9: City of Lights. The popular videogame is available on different platforms, from Steam and Xbox to macOS, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android. And since the Drive Syndicate event encourages gamers to shake the police off their tails, the Dutch car company reminds everyone not to do so in real life – hence the ‘silly’ comment mentioned above.
According to Donkervoort, the D8 GTO Individual series was rated so highly by Asphalt’s producers that it has “gifted its own legend pass,” otherwise reserved for some of the most exclusive machines out there. Gamers will have to use it in order to unlock the car, together with its special benefits, and once they do that, it will become available in other racing modes for virtual racing through the streets of France’s capital city, Paris, using their smartphone, tablet, computer, or gaming console.
But what exactly is a D8 GTO Individual Series? Well, it’s the first Donkervoort to be offered in the United States, with the first copies sent to Florida, California, and Colorado last year. Introduced in the second half of 2021, this ultra-lightweight sports car uses an Audi Sport engine, tuned by ABT Sportsline. It is none other than the 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder unit from the RS 3 lineup.
Thanks to the aforementioned tuning company, the lump has been massaged to develop more than in the four-ring brand’s models. The 420 pound-feet (570 Nm) of torque and 435 horsepower (442 ps/325 kW) available at a hard push of the right pedal allow the D8 GTO Individual Series to roam free with supercars. The Dutch automaker states that the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration takes only 2.7 seconds. From zero to 124 mph (0-200 kph), it needs 7.7 seconds, and it will eventually run out of breath at 178 mph (286 kph).
As anyone who knows a thing or two about cars can tell you, anything with a sub-3-second naught to sixty-two miles per hour acceleration time is going to cost you an arm and a leg, and this model is no exception. If you paid attention to the title, then you know how much the D8 GTO Individual Series costs in the U.S. of A., namely $240,000 before taxes, fees, and options. In order to bring the D8 GTO Individual Series to the New World, Donkervoort teamed up with Bespoke Imports Group.
