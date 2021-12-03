Dassault’s New Business Jet Boasts Can Fly Almost Anywhere, Premieres a Cabin Skylight

The reputable Dassault Aviation is one step closer to launching the extra widebody Falcon 6X, a new generation business jet that will offer not only the longest range in its class but also an innovative cabin for an even higher level of comfort and sophistication.
The new Falcon 6X business jet was designed to offer an incredible interior space, for its size category, boasting a cabin that is six feet (1.98 meters) high, eight feet (2.58 meters) wide, and 40 feet (12.30 meters) long, with plenty of room for up to 16 passengers. No less than 30 extra-large windows will brighten up the space with natural light, in addition to a beautiful skylight above the galley area, representing a first in the industry.
The cabin’s innovative design, based on customer feedback, will match the new business jet’s top performance. Able to fly almost anywhere and to land even in airports that are normally more challenging for large business aircraft, the Falcon 6X will offer the most impressive range in its category – 5,500 nautical miles (6,329miles/10,186 km) at a Mach 80 speed. This means that it will be able to fly comfortably from London to Los Angeles, or from Beijing to San Francisco, for example.
The new jet’s performance is mostly owed to the Pratt & Whitney Canada PW812D engine, which recently reached a milestone of its own by obtaining the official approval from Transport Canada. The 13,500 lb (6,123 kg)-thrust PW812D turbofan engine claims to offer not only impressive fuel efficiency and a low level of noise but also 40% scheduled maintenance, compared to other engines in its class.
Three Falcon 6X are currently undergoing flight tests, with more than 500 flight test hours accumulated so far. The first production jet, with the fully-equipped cabin, will go on a global tour for performance evaluation in real-world settings. Dassault Aviation expects its new-generation business jet to be fully certified by the end of 2022.
