Airbus Pioneers Next-Generation LiFi Wireless Communication Onboard Business Jets

When thinking about private and business jets, some of the first things that come to mind are luxurious amenities and the latest technology features. One of them is LiFi (Light Fidelity) connectivity, and Airbus is the first aircraft manufacturer to introduce it onboard luxury jets.
Earlier this year, Airbus Corporate Jet (ACJ) signed an agreement with Latecoere Interconnection Systems (LIS), to develop an innovative in-flight entertainment system, called the ACJ Smart LiFi Monitor. This smart 4K monitor doesn’t only enable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, but also what is considered the latest wireless communication technology, which sends data using light.
ACJ’s smart monitor integrates a web browser, live TV, a moving map, Audio Video On Demand (AVOD), and even its own video conferencing feature. It’s also enabled for analog and digital audio output, USBc ports, and HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) connections that allow simultaneous video and sound transmissions.
The goal of this innovative entertainment system was to be used as an easy plug-and-play solution, one that would “make our customers' cabin experience unique and easily scalable and with the same features you would have at home.” The technology is being offered both as standard equipment and as a retrofit solution.
The first customer of the ACJ Smart LiFi Monitor, recently announced by Airbus, is a private aviation services provider in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Alpha Star Aviation purchased 12 of the new monitors for three of its Airbus business jets, becoming the launch customer of this innovative LiFi-enabled entertainment system. Airbus states that right now, it’s the only aircraft manufacturer to offer this next-generation technology.
According to Li Fi Tech News, the main benefits of this advanced wireless technology are safety, localization, and data density (data rate per unit area). LiFi doesn’t produce electromagnetic radiation and doesn’t interfere with electronic systems. It can be used for high-precision asset tracking, and it provides high-speed Internet access.
