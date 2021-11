Courteney Cox and Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid Take Private Flying Lessons in Small Plane

It looks like no flying incident can scare Courteney Cox away from flying. Friends' fans might remember that, over two years ago, she and former co-star and friend Jennifer Aniston were flying together when their private jet had to make an emergency landing after losing a wheel. The two actresses were heading to Mexico for Aniston’s birthday party and had quite a scare on board.But now Courteney Cox shows she’s not afraid of flying and takes her boyfriend, Johnny McDaid from Snow Patrol, for a private flying lesson.The two were photographed arriving at an airfield together in a black Tesla Model X , before boarding a small plane for their lesson in Santa Monica, California.The plane they flew in was a 2004 Cirrus SR-22 G2. The aircraft comes with a Continental IO-550-N engine, which puts out 310 horsepower, according to the manufacturer. It has a maximum operating altitude of 17,500 ft (5,334 m), a stall speed with flaps of 60 KCAS (Knots Calibrated Airspeed), and a maximum cruise speed of 183 KTAS.The earlier variation of the Cirrus SR-22 plane was built in 2001 and became one of the best-selling aircraft so far. It seats four to five people, and it’s a top choice for flying schools and private pilots, because it comes with a parachute attached to it that can allow a safe landing in case of emergency.The cabin is a mix of style and technology providing top comfort for the people on board. That list of equipment includes leather seats, USB charging ports, and cup holders.According to fly logs , the couple spent around 30 minutes in the air before landing.Just a couple of days ago, Courteney took it to social media to praise her partner for his Grammy nomination for co-writing Ed Sheeran ’s song, “Bad Habits.” And then they celebrated up in the air.