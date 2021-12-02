Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Start Birthday Celebrations on Board a Private Jet

When you’re out of the conservatorship you’ve been in for the last thirteen years, you grasp every occasion to go away and have fun. This is what Britney Spears did, and started celebrating her birthday with fiancé Sam Asghari on board a private jet.
It’s no surprise Britney Spears doesn’t travel by coach and has shared many pictures from private jets over the years. With a net worth of $60 million, the singer, also dubbed Pop Princess, is just getting a chance to hold her finances again after 13 years. If you have been following her, you know she’s been under conservatorship helmed by her father after a mental health episode in 2008. The said legal establishment didn’t allow her to make any financial, professional, or personal decision without approval, and that meant even driving her car.
The singer has finally ended her conservatorship last month and has been driving around in her sleek, white Mercedes-AMG SL 63, as seen below at a gas station.
Britney Spears has just turned 40, on December 2, and it’s her first birthday as a free woman in more than a decade. So, she and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, obviously took a birthday trip. While she hasn’t disclosed the destination yet, the pop singer and the aspiring actor shared several pictures from the door of a private jet.
As they hopped on board, during their flight, Sam Asghari started the birthday celebration with a birthday cake, giving us a glimpse of the luxurious beige leather seats. You know, like everyone else does when celebrating a birthday on a private jet.
It was a rose-covered cake with the letter B and a heart with “Happy birthday, Britney.” There were also a lot of flowers and sweets, to get the party started. As they reached their destination, Asghari had fireworks planned to impress the Pop Princess.
Asghari has recently flaunted his newly-purchased vehicle, a 1965 Ford Mustang he’s very proud of. However, Spears hasn’t dared to drive it yet, to our disappointment. But we do hope her future will include more cars, not only that white SL 63.
The singer has finally ended her conservatorship last month and has been driving around in her sleek, white Mercedes-AMG SL 63, as seen below at a gas station.
Britney Spears has just turned 40, on December 2, and it’s her first birthday as a free woman in more than a decade. So, she and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, obviously took a birthday trip. While she hasn’t disclosed the destination yet, the pop singer and the aspiring actor shared several pictures from the door of a private jet.
As they hopped on board, during their flight, Sam Asghari started the birthday celebration with a birthday cake, giving us a glimpse of the luxurious beige leather seats. You know, like everyone else does when celebrating a birthday on a private jet.
It was a rose-covered cake with the letter B and a heart with “Happy birthday, Britney.” There were also a lot of flowers and sweets, to get the party started. As they reached their destination, Asghari had fireworks planned to impress the Pop Princess.
Asghari has recently flaunted his newly-purchased vehicle, a 1965 Ford Mustang he’s very proud of. However, Spears hasn’t dared to drive it yet, to our disappointment. But we do hope her future will include more cars, not only that white SL 63.