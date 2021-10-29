Britney Spears’ Vacation Includes a Private Helicopter Ride, Because Why Not?

When you’re one of the most famous singers on the planet, privacy is a must. That’s why it’s less likely to catch Britney Spears on a commercial flight, as she makes use of her money once again, going on vacation with a private helicopter.
You can say that Britney Spears’ lifestyle reflects the way she should have lived this entire time while she was in the conservatorship. Recently, Britney showed how she was the best backup pilot as she flew a plane for the first time as she went on vacation.
She said of the experience: "On cloud 9 right now !!!! First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane !!! Geez I was scared !!!”
Now the “Toxic” singer seems to be scared to fly, again. Although she’s quite used to private jets, traveling around for vacation or on tours, Britney Spears always seems to be nervous about flying. But, then again, many people are before getting on board an aircraft.
Sharing a picture of herself standing in front of a private jet with an armful of books and her iPad, the Pop Princess revealed she’s going on vacation “on a private island …” which is believed to be in Belize. In the video, she cutely mutters “I’m getting on a helicopter,” before adding “helicopter experience, here we are,” and shares a peaceful video of flying and landing on a getaway island.
After arriving, the 39-year-old singer commented that “it’s nice here, but waaaayyy too hot!!!” But if you don't already know, Britney enjoys a beach getaway as much as the next person, so she wouldn't be complaining for long.
While Britney Spears is away enjoying her vacation, her fiancé, actor, and model Sam Asghari, is back at home in Los Angeles, sharing pictures of their dog, Porsha, casually sitting in his Jeep Wrangler, which you can see in the gallery. But as for Spears, going away on a holiday by herself is a great win after being in conservatorship since 2008. The only question is, can we join?
