Britney Spears’ Fiance Sam Ashgari Wants a Prenup to Protect His Custom Jeep Rubicon

Britney Spears is engaged to be married and the lucky man is her boyfriend of five years, fitness trainer, occasional model and aspiring actor Sam Ashgari. As the couple are preparing to say their I Do’s, Sam is making one thing very clear: he gets to keep his beloved car if anything goes wrong.
Prenuptial agreements (prenups, for short) are common these days, even with regular, non-famous people. With someone who’s worth an estimated $60 million, like Britney Spears, they’re standard procedure after the engagement. No wonder, then, that people rushed to urge the pop star to get a prenup right after she announced she and Sam were engaged.
Sam has the perfect answer to that and it has to do with his custom, still new Jeep Wrangler Rubicon. He wants a prenup, he jokes on his social media, because he needs to protect the Jeep and his shoe collection in case Britney “decides to dump [him] one day.” The hint is that he’s not opposed to the idea of a prenup and that he understands if Britney wants one, wrapped as a joke about how he has valuable stuff as well.
Jokes aside, he should want to protect that Jeep, because it’s striking. He unveiled it this summer, after it went through customization at A Plus Tire Club in Santa Ana, California, including a new set of wheels, aftermarket aggressive-looking bumpers, and a lift kit. At the time he offered the first look at the Rubicon, he said it wasn’t “even halfway done,” but he didn’t mention what other stuff he had done. He didn’t show the interior, either.
Then, less than two weeks later, Ashgari got into a fender bender with the Jeep, only minutes away from Britney’s home in Thousand Oaks, California. In a video posted to his IG Stories, he claimed responsibility for the accident and said he chose to focus on what was important, namely that no one had been hurt. He also put a raw egg under the SUV and rolled over it in reverse – for good luck, supposedly.
No word of how that’s been working out for him, but neither the Jeep nor the other car took major damage in the incident.
