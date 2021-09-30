Britney Spears Is on “Cloud 9” As She Flies a Plane for the First Time

When you hear "Britney Spears," there’s little chance you can’t come up with at least one of her groundbreaking pop songs from the early 2000s. Finally escaping her father's conservatorship, the pop star is just getting her freedom back. And she's taking advantage of her new lifestyle.
Since 2008, Britney Spears has been in a conservatorship that didn’t allow her to drive her own car, buy things with her own money, or take any decision without her father’s approval. Jamie Spears had been her conservator for no less than 13 years.
In a hearing early this summer, we heard Britney Spears publicly speak about her situation, requesting the suspension of the conservatorship. Now the 39-year old is celebrating her freedom in style.
The singer known as the Pop Princess took it to social media with a clip filmed in the cockpit of a plane. She takes control of what she calls a prop plane while being instructed by the pilot.
The capion of the video reads: "On cloud 9 right now !!!! First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane !!! Geez I was scared !!! Pssss bringing the ship home, JL ... Stay classy beautiful people !!!! New pics coming soon !!!!”
She also added a picture of a blurry palm tree, which seems to indicate that she might have gone on a well-deserved vacation.
Prop planes generally reach maximum speeds between 200-400 mph (321-643 kph) and have a maximum gross takeoff weight of less than 12,500 lbs (5,670 kg). They’re usually used for cargo, tourism, business jets, aerial photography, and flight training, among others. We can't say for sure which aircraft Britney is flying, but we know one thing for sure: she is enjoying every second of it.
This summer, Britney Spears also celebrated a big milestone as she managed to drive her white Mercedes-AMG SL 63 by herself. She chose to have her fiancé, Sam Asghari, in the passenger seat. For someone unfamiliar with the case, this might not sound like a big deal, but for the singer who had been denied that right for over a decade, it's no small feat.
As she’s getting ready to get out of her old lifestyle back, we can’t wait to see which cars (and planes, why not?) she’ll be driving next.
