Dark Manhart Vogue RV 650 Shows Power of Gold Contrast on 2022 Range Rover

It has been a while since we have seen the Wuppertal, Germany-based aftermarket specialists over at Manhart Performance playing their usual tuning game on a cool Land Rover representative. Now, they decided to move quicker than the OEM itself.
Manhart enthusiasts know very well that among a flurry of Bavarian upgrades there is always time for a little British twist. Frankly, calling it small is a big understatement, since we are talking about Land Rover’s massive SUVs here. More precisely, about the L460 fifth-generation 2022 Land Rover Range Rover that is not even on sale just yet.
However, once British Royal family members have their event calendar filled with Range Rover apparitions, the UK company will probably release the new iteration into the wild and allow the aftermarket frenzy to commence. Manhart Performance, on its behalf, has the speed of execution on its side, considering they have already revealed what they have in store for the luxury SUV.
Most likely, the menacing black-and-gold Range Rover we see in the gallery is still of the CGI variety. But we can rest assured that Manhart has the utmost interest to get it done as fast as the showrooms get their first delivery units, most likely because this performance build is intended for the affluent customers from Arab countries. Nope, sorry murdered-out American fans, this one is not for your next stand-out in any crowd event...
Anyway, not much has perspired about the Manhart Vogue RV 650 package so far. We do know the German tuner will use the signature black look combined with gold-style decals and matching forged aftermarket wheels for the exterior. The same theme was adopted by the interior where the thoroughly reupholstered cabin mixes leather and/or Alcantara materials in black and gold.
The package, which is already available for order, can also include a raft of “individually chosen accents,” while the performance factor is adamantly obvious from the new name. So, the numerals signify Range Rover’s new power level, and there is also a suspension upgrade to make sure the stable of ponies remains firmly connected to the tarmac. An exhaust tune is also possible but no pricing details for any of the enhancements have been advanced, so far.
