Dakar Desert Rally Trailer Shows Off Two Legendary Vehicles from the 80s

With less than two weeks until Dakar Desert Rally arrives, developer Saber Porto released a brand-new trailer that shows some of the cars that players will be able to drive in the upcoming game. Probably the biggest open-world, off-road racing game built around one of the most important events in the racing industry, Dakar Desert Rally is coming October 4 to PC (via Steam and Epic Game Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
Until then, the folks at Saber Porto want you to get excited watching the latest Dakar Desert Rally trailer, which focuses on some of the classic vehicles from the 80s. You’ll see the iconic DAF Truck Turbo-Twin and Ari Vatanen’s Peugeot 405 Turbo 16 in the trailer, both of which playable as day one in-game unlocks when you purchase the Deluxe Edition of Dakar Desert Rally.
Along with the two classic vehicles, the Deluxe Edition of the game features the Season Pass, which includes five upcoming DLC packs containing a new map, new vehicles, and two new rally events. However, you’ll have to pay no less than $60 / €60 to get the Deluxe Edition of Dakar Desert Rally, whereas the standard edition costs just $40 / €40.
Regardless of which version of the game you decide to pre-order, you’ll be getting the Audi RS Q e-tron, which made history by becoming the first electric vehicle to win a desert rally at the 2022 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge.
Dakar Desert Rally promises to offer player an authentic experience with more than 30 stages of full rally racing from the classic event, including officially licensed vehicles, teams, pilots, and a wide range of hardcore and arcade game modes.
On paper, this seems like the perfect game for those obsessed with the biggest desert rally in the world. Let’s hope the game will be as close to the real event as possible.
