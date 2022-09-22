Dakar Desert Rally Trailer Shows Off Two Legendary Vehicles from the 80s

With less than two weeks until Dakar Desert Rally arrives, developer Saber Porto released a brand-new trailer that shows some of the cars that players will be able to drive in the upcoming game. Probably the biggest open-world, off-road racing game built around one of the most important events in the racing industry, Dakar Desert Rally is coming October 4 to PC (via Steam and Epic Game Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

