Pre-order Dakar Desert Rally and Get the First Electric Car to Win a Desert Rally

Officially announced late last year, one of the biggest open world racing games, Dakar Desert Rally, finally has a release date. Along with the game’s launch date, Saber Interactive also revealed Dakar Desert Rally will be playable at Gamescom for those who plan on visiting the exhibition later this month.
Furthermore, the game is now available for pre-order at major digital and retail stores. Dakar Desert Rally will release on October 4 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store).
The Standard Edition of the game costs $40, while the Deluxe Edition is available for pre-order for $60 and includes the full base game plus the Dakar Desert Rally Season Pass, featuring the DAF Truck Turbo-Twin and the Peugeot 405 Turbo 16 as day one vehicle unlocks, along with five upcoming DLC packs containing a new map, new vehicles, and two new rally events.
It’s also important to add that players who pre-order either of the editions of the game will unlock the exclusive Audi RS Q e-tron, the first electric car to win a desert rally (2022 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge).
The game developed by Saber Porto promises to capture the feeling of the largest rally race on the planet. Dakar Desert Rally will feature a wide variety of licensed vehicles from the world’s top makers, including motorcycles, cars, trucks, quads and SSVs.
With more than 30 stages of fully racing from the official 2020, 2021, and 2022 Dakar Rally with officially licensed vehicles, teams and pilots, Saber’s game will surely provide an authentic Dakar Rally experience to all fans of the race.
The dynamic seasons and whether is another aspect that contributes to immersion, as the game will feature all four seasons and a full day-night cycle. Last but not least, expect a massive open world in both multiplayer and single-player modes.
