Dakar Desert Rally Trailer Shows the Game’s Massive Open World, Authentic Experience

Dakar Desert Rally shapes up to be an epic off-road rally racing experience for those who love the event. Developed by Saber Porto, the game claims to feature the largest open-world out of all the racing games ever released.
Featuring thousands of square kilometers of diverse terrain and dynamic weather, the game promises the most authentic Dakar Desert Rally experience. Scheduled for release in just two months, the game lets players choose from some of the world’s most iconic rally racing teams or create their own and build up their garage with a long line of cars, bikes, trucks, quads, and even SSVs.
The latest gameplay trailer released over the weekend gives us a small taste of that promised authentic experience and shows a small chunk of the game’s massive open-world. The off-road racer will feature multiple game modes, including an arcade-style Sport mode for quick pick-up-and-play action, Professional and Simulation modes for those who rather prefer a full rally experience.
Additionally, online multiplayer for up to four players will be available at launch too. Dakar Desert Rally will also feature a custom roadbook editor that will allow players to create their own rally events and stages, as well as share them with friends and the community.
More importantly, the game will have more than 30 stages of full rally racing from the Dakar Rally with officially licensed vehicles, teams and pilots. As far as the dynamic weather goes, developers announced that all four seasons will be represented in the game, alongside a full day-night cycle. Players will be forced to drive through sandstorms, rain, snow, mud, and blazing desert sunlight and try to win the competition.
Dakar Desert Rally will launch for PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on October 4. Players who pre-order the game on any platform will receive the exclusive Audi RS Q e-tron.
The standard version of the game costs $40, while the Deluxe Edition sells for $60 and includes the full base game plus the Season Pass, featuring the DAF Truck Turbo-Twin and Peugeot 405 Turbo 16 as day one vehicle unlocks, along with five upcoming DLC packs containing a map, new vehicles, and two new rally events.
