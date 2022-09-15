BMW Revealed the Dune Taxi, an All-Electric Off-Road Prototype Ready to Tackle the Desert

BMW just released a YouTube video featuring a new all-electric off-roader prototype called the Dune Taxi. It looks like it can easily handle asphalt roads, but its build is definitely meant for off-roading. Not only does it have an eye-catching design, but it also boasts some powerful specs.
The new video starts with Madelyn Cline (the actress from Outer Banks) being picked up by rally championship driver Abdo Feghali in the Dune Taxi before ripping up the desert.
We’re not sure what the purpose behind the Dune Taxi is, as BMW does not provide any extra details. The vehicle looks like something you’d see in the Dakar Rally, so maybe BMW is looking to create an all-electric rally racer. Given how many EVs the German powerhouse is now producing, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they tried to advance its electric vehicles in different motorsports. Dakar is also an excellent opportunity for the company to test its cars in extreme conditions.
So, let me tell you what we do know about the car. According to the Bavarian Group, the Dune Taxi combines the technologies used in the BMW, BMW I, and BMW X. Its body is made from NFRP (Natural Fiber Reinforced Polymer). It’s powered by dual electric motors outputting 400 kW (536 HP) and an impressive 1,000 Nm (738 foot-pounds). With 400 mm (16 inches) of wheel travel, the Dune Taxi looks more than ready to take on hardcore exploring in the dunes.
Later in the video, the Red Bull Drift Brothers appear in desert-ready X6 Ms, and they all have fun in the sand by drifting and doing some stunts. There’s also an iX that pops up and shows its capabilities.
We’re not exactly sure what this video means, but it was cool to watch, and this new machine intrigued us. We’ll keep our eyes peeled and see if the company will soon provide us with some more details about the Dune Taxi.
