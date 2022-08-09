Meyer Manx 2.0 Is Powered by Electricity, Able to Go From 0 to 60 MPH in 4.5 Seconds

In March, we told you that Meyers Manx was planning to make an electric Dune Buggy. It took a while for the company to reveal it, but a Malibu event did the trick. To be honest, the official introduction will only happen on August 19 at The Quail Motorsports Gathering event in Carmel, California. Visitors will meet the Meyers Manx 2.0 for the first time there.