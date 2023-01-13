Dacia Spring Gets a More Powerful 64 HP Engine, New 'Extreme' Trim and Slate Blue Colorway

Dacia has just launched a more powerful version of the electric Spring. Called Extreme, it develops 65 ps (64 hp), 20 ps (19.7 hp) more than the base version.
Dacia Spring is enjoying great success everywhere. The little electric car has logged more than 110,000 orders and almost 70,000 deliveries since its launch. By the end of November 2022, the biggest markets were Germany, with 29,000 units, followed by France, with 14,000 units.
Dacia took advantage of this success and launched a new, more powerful version combined with a new trim level. Thus, in addition to the Spring Essential Electric 45, the Spring Extreme Electric 65 will also be available. The new Extreme trim level will also be offered later on the Sandero, Duster, and Jogger models.
As for the Spring EV, the Extreme trim level replaces the former Expression. The car comes with a new body color, Slate Blue, and several design elements: the exterior mirror housings, roof rails, and trim under the headlamp clusters are painted in Copper Brown, and the front doors feature stripping reminiscent of the distinctive Duster element located between the front doors and wings.
Inside, the outline of the air vents is also painted Copper Brown, the seat upholstery has apparent Copper Brown stitching, and the Dacia Link logo shows up on the front seat backs.
But the most significant change is the new 65 ps (64 hp) engine, 20 ps (19.7 hp) more powerful than the base version. The Spring has been criticized for poor dynamic performance, and the new motor will be trying to compensate for that. Dacia says the new motor provides more vigorous acceleration and revving but has not mentioned any performance figures yet. The 45 ps (44 hp) version reaches a top speed of 125 kph (77.7 mph) and needs 19.1 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph).
On the other hand, Dacia claims a WLTP range of 220 km (137 miles), 10 km (6 miles) less than the 45 ps (44 hp) model, while the net battery capacity of 27.4 kWh remains unchanged.
The switch from Expression to Extreme trim level also comes with a further increase in the price of the Spring. Since its launch in the autumn of 2021, there have been five stages of price increases.
Thus, the price of the new Extreme 65 version is 22,300 euros (the equivalent of $24,179 at today's exchange rates), while the Mode 3 Type 2 cable and DC outlet for charging up to 30 kW still costs an extra 250 euros ($271), respectively, 500 euros ($542). Also, the Slate Blue paint and other shades such as Lichen Khaki, Lighting Grey, Cenote Blue, and Goji Red are available for an extra 550 euros ($597).
However, the Dacia Spring remains the cheapest four-seat electric car. The next most affordable model is the VW e-Up, which starts at 29,995 euros ($32,527).
