Dacia Spring Gets a More Powerful 64 HP Engine, New 'Extreme' Trim and Slate Blue Colorway

More on this:

1 Dacia Spring Proves Colin Chapman Right on Green NCAP Ratings: Adding Lightness Rules

2 Dacia Spring Tackles the Slalom Course, Predictably Leans Quite a Lot

3 Base 2021 Dacia Spring Comfort EV Is an Absolute Bargain in Germany

4 Surely a 1982 Dacia 1300 Cannot Beat the New Spring EV, Can It?

5 Prices for the Dacia Spring, France's Cheapest EV, Start From as Low as €12,264