Base 2021 Dacia Spring Comfort EV Is an Absolute Bargain in Germany

With a 45 PS (44 HP / 33 kW) and 125 Nm (92 lb-ft) of torque electric motor, a 19.1-second 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint, and a 125 kph (78 mph) top speed, the Dacia Spring is definitely nothing to write home about in terms of performance. However, since they managed to keep things quite minimal, the Romanian automaker has made it very affordable.
The Comfort version of the 2021 Dacia Spring, which is the base model, will officially touched down in Germany this fall, but it can already be ordered. The electric city car with a crossover-ish look has a recommended retail price of €24,490 (equal to $28,949). Nevertheless, with the electric car bonus added, the price drops to €10,920 ($12,164).
One might think that for that kind of money, they will have to manually roll down the windows and bake inside because it does not feature air conditioning. But they’d be wrong, you see, because it does have electric windows for the front and rear seats, electrically adjustable side mirrors, and manual A/C, in addition to an optional choice of four exterior metallic colors, including Goji Red and Magma Black.
Besides the Comfort, the 2021 Dacia Spring can also be ordered in the Comfort Plus equipment line. It starts at €21,790 ($25,757), and is better equipped, getting standard gear like the parking sensors, reversing camera, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and smartphone connection. The metallic paintwork is also standard in this grade, which gets orange-colored trim inside and out, and a CCS 30 kW charging option at an extra cost.
Interested parties can test drive the Business variant, which is used in other European countries as a rental or in the car-sharing business.
The Dacia Spring can travel for up to 230 km (143 miles) on the WLTP cycle, and 305 km (190 miles) in city traffic.
One might think that for that kind of money, they will have to manually roll down the windows and bake inside because it does not feature air conditioning. But they’d be wrong, you see, because it does have electric windows for the front and rear seats, electrically adjustable side mirrors, and manual A/C, in addition to an optional choice of four exterior metallic colors, including Goji Red and Magma Black.
Besides the Comfort, the 2021 Dacia Spring can also be ordered in the Comfort Plus equipment line. It starts at €21,790 ($25,757), and is better equipped, getting standard gear like the parking sensors, reversing camera, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and smartphone connection. The metallic paintwork is also standard in this grade, which gets orange-colored trim inside and out, and a CCS 30 kW charging option at an extra cost.
Interested parties can test drive the Business variant, which is used in other European countries as a rental or in the car-sharing business.
The Dacia Spring can travel for up to 230 km (143 miles) on the WLTP cycle, and 305 km (190 miles) in city traffic.