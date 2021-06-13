Surely a 1982 Dacia 1300 Cannot Beat the New Spring EV, Can It?

More on this:

1 The Pros And Cons of the Dacia Spring, Europe's Cheapest EV

2 2021 Dacia Spring Electric Raises Great Expectations. How Is It, Really?

3 Prices for the Dacia Spring, France's Cheapest EV, Start From as Low as €12,264

4 2021 Dacia Spring Electric Revealed as Europe's Most Affordable EV

5 Dacia 1300 Gets Widebody and Shooting Brake Versions, Looks like a BMW