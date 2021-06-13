Bling Rolls-Royce Cullinan Looks Ready to Star in a Rap Video

4 NFL Star Takes His Rolls-Royce Cullinan to a Chevrolet Dealer for Brake Check-Up

This Rolls-Royce Cullinan has officially been pimped by Vossen, who has encouraged it to tap into its flashier side with a fresh set of wheels. And don’t worry about the Rolls-Royce floating center caps, because they have been designed to accommodate them. 28 photos



Flat-out, it will do 250 kph (155 mph), in the coziest way possible, cocooning occupants and keeping them comfortable. Dubbed the S17-14 (3-Piece), the wheels measure 10x24 inches in size on both axles and have a Gloss Clear look. The multi-spoke rims can be ordered from 18 to 24 inches in diameter, and widths ranging between 8.5 to 16 inches, as a 3-piece or monoblock, in one of the 48 finishes available.Pricing starts at $8,800 for the complete set, and the 24-inch ones can be had from $11,200, which is a complete bargain compared to the MSRP of the 2021 Cullinan , set at around $330,000, before options.And depending on what expectations you have from such a ride , it can be specified with numerous goodies, such as the two seats and cocktail table deployed from the luggage compartment, partition glass, lounge seating at the back, champagne cooler and flutes, whisky decanter and glasses, and many others.The Cullinan is also fitted with the finest materials available in the industry, re-engineered self-leveling air suspension for a magic carpet-like ride, a wide range of tech features, and advanced driver assistance gear.Unveiled three years ago, the luxury SUV is built around the Architecture of Luxury platform, shared with the latest Ghost and Phantom. It has a curb weight of over 2,600 kg (5,730 lbs), and with the 571 PS (563/ 420) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque produced by the twin-turbocharged, 6.75-liter V12 engine, it needs less than 6 seconds from rest to 100 kph (0-62 mph).Flat-out, it will do 250 kph (155 mph), in the coziest way possible, cocooning occupants and keeping them comfortable.