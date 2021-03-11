Prices for the Dacia Spring, France's Cheapest EV, Start From as Low as €12,264

Renault’s Eastern European subsidiary Dacia promised to make electromobility even more accessible for everyone once it starts deliveries of its first battery-powered model, the Dacia Spring. Now it’s time to find out the exact pricing, both for its adoptive home market of France and for the actual home market of Romania.
With help from the new strategy adopted by the parent company, Dacia aims to revolutionize the EV segment with the introduction of Spring, a small hatchback that looks like a small SUV and will live most of its life in urban environments.
Of course, we all know how Renault managed the economies of scale needed to bring down the price of a battery-equipped car; the Dacia Spring is actually the European version of the Chinese-market Renault City K-ZE. It really doesn’t matter, though, because the automaker managed to deliver on the price promise.
The Spring, which has room for a couple of adults up front and another two in the back, will travel up to 230 km (143 miles) on the WLTP combined cycle or 305 km (190 miles) in WLTP City. The model is available in France in three versions starting this month. As previously announced, the company opens pre-orders for the Business (dedicated to corporate entities), the retail variant (March 20), and the Cargo model.
While deliveries for the first two are scheduled to begin this autumn (September at home in Romania), the Cargo variant will become available from early 2022, so there are no pricing and options for that one just yet.
On the other hand, in France, interested customers can go as low as €12,264 (less than $15k at the current exchange rates) for the Business model when subsidies are taken into account. It’s €16,800 without them, which equals to around $20k.
Go for the Confort or Confort Plus trims (dedicated to the retail market) and a Spring can be had for €12,403 or €13,498, respectively (or €16,990/€18,490 without the government grant). Meanwhile, at home in Romania, Dacia is opening up pre-orders from March 20 for the Comfort Plus version alone, starting at €18,100. The model is eligible for local subsidies of around €9,200, which means customers will be able to get one for under €9,000 (approximately $10,800).
Of course, we all know how Renault managed the economies of scale needed to bring down the price of a battery-equipped car; the Dacia Spring is actually the European version of the Chinese-market Renault City K-ZE. It really doesn’t matter, though, because the automaker managed to deliver on the price promise.
The Spring, which has room for a couple of adults up front and another two in the back, will travel up to 230 km (143 miles) on the WLTP combined cycle or 305 km (190 miles) in WLTP City. The model is available in France in three versions starting this month. As previously announced, the company opens pre-orders for the Business (dedicated to corporate entities), the retail variant (March 20), and the Cargo model.
While deliveries for the first two are scheduled to begin this autumn (September at home in Romania), the Cargo variant will become available from early 2022, so there are no pricing and options for that one just yet.
On the other hand, in France, interested customers can go as low as €12,264 (less than $15k at the current exchange rates) for the Business model when subsidies are taken into account. It’s €16,800 without them, which equals to around $20k.
Go for the Confort or Confort Plus trims (dedicated to the retail market) and a Spring can be had for €12,403 or €13,498, respectively (or €16,990/€18,490 without the government grant). Meanwhile, at home in Romania, Dacia is opening up pre-orders from March 20 for the Comfort Plus version alone, starting at €18,100. The model is eligible for local subsidies of around €9,200, which means customers will be able to get one for under €9,000 (approximately $10,800).