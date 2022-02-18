Volkswagen's e-up! Is Back for the New Model Year, Did You Miss the Tiny EV?

Volkswagen was forced to stop taking orders for the e-up! at the end of 2020, as delivery times rose to up to 16 months. Production, however, continued throughout last year, and now that they have finally caught up with the demand, they have once again added the tiny electric hatchback to their online configurator.
Offered in the e-up! Style Plus trim level, the zero-emission model, which is the brand’s most affordable battery-electric vehicle, kicks off from €26,895 in Germany, including tax, which equals to $30,566 at the current exchange rates. Add the €9,570 ($10,876) environmental and innovation premium, though, and the pricing will drop to at least €17,145 ($19,485).
This variant features a decent amount of standard gear for a car in this class that includes, among others, 15-inch alloy wheels, multi-function steering wheel wrapped in leather, and automatic climate control. The CCS charging plug is offered at no extra cost too, for what Volkswagen claims to be “rapid charging,” together with the lane departure warning system.
In terms of power, you are looking at a small electric motor that pushes out 82 hp (83 ps / 61 kW) and 155 lb-ft (210 Nm) of torque. It is backed up by a 32.2 kWh (net) battery that can be charged to 80% in one hour, via a DC connection, and in a little over four hours at 7.2 kW. Once juiced up, the battery enables a maximum range of 160 miles (258 km) in the WLTP cycle, depending on the outside temperature, driving style, use of comfort features and auxiliary equipment, and the number of passengers.
Now that it has returned to the company’s portfolio in Germany, the 2022 Volkswagen e-up! electric hatchback will gradually roll out in other European markets as well, with pricing varying depending on the country, and local government incentives.
This variant features a decent amount of standard gear for a car in this class that includes, among others, 15-inch alloy wheels, multi-function steering wheel wrapped in leather, and automatic climate control. The CCS charging plug is offered at no extra cost too, for what Volkswagen claims to be “rapid charging,” together with the lane departure warning system.
In terms of power, you are looking at a small electric motor that pushes out 82 hp (83 ps / 61 kW) and 155 lb-ft (210 Nm) of torque. It is backed up by a 32.2 kWh (net) battery that can be charged to 80% in one hour, via a DC connection, and in a little over four hours at 7.2 kW. Once juiced up, the battery enables a maximum range of 160 miles (258 km) in the WLTP cycle, depending on the outside temperature, driving style, use of comfort features and auxiliary equipment, and the number of passengers.
Now that it has returned to the company’s portfolio in Germany, the 2022 Volkswagen e-up! electric hatchback will gradually roll out in other European markets as well, with pricing varying depending on the country, and local government incentives.