Cyclist Attacks Car with His Bike in London Road Rage Incident

One cyclist in London was having a very bad day when the video at the bottom of the page was shot. He made sure everyone else he came into contact with was as miserable as him.

It happened in central London, on a road near Westminster Abbey, and it started when 2 cyclists cut the driver off. She honked her horn to get them to pay attention, which is when one of them stopped the bike, turned around and started telling her off.



And that was just the beginning, as she was about to find out. The second cyclist, the one having the reaaaally bad day, turned around, dismounted and used his bike as some sort of weapon that he attacked her car with. He also dismounted and came to her side of the car, banging on the window and telling her to come out – which she obviously didn’t do.







Adding insult to injury, at the next turn, a pedestrian gave Pierzchniak the finger, even though she (the pedestrian) was crossing the street on a red light.



All in all, Pierzchniak ended up having the worst day.



“A cyclist cuts me up in London, then verbally abuses me for beeping, then falls off his bike and then hits my car with his bike,” she tells the Mail.



“Then a woman wags her finger at me for taking off on a green light while she is jay-walking. Literally has to be seen to be believed. He has also damaged my front proximity sensor which now beeps almost continuously,” she adds.



In photos provided to the publication, you can see the car’s badge fell off, from the many hits the cyclist applied to it.



