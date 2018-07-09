Volvo Driver Flies into Road Rage Because He Spilled Coffee on His Fancy Clothes

Folks who can’t start the day without coffee know what pure ire feels like when they’re spoken to before that first cup. However, folks who drive while drinking coffee should foresee the risk of getting stains on their fancy clothes.
This is especially true if they’re making turns without proper signaling, which is the case with this Volvo driver, caught on camera by a female French driver. According to The Sun, the incident occurred in Watford, at a roundabout on Bushey Mill Lane.
The French woman who recorded it has been in the UK for 2 weeks and was so shocked by the man’s road rage fit that she uploaded it online. “The second week of driving in England and I am greeted by this English! There are big bumps on my car where he kicked,” she wrote in the caption, as per the same report.
You can see the video below. The Volvo V40 changes direction without signaling, which nearly causes a collision. However, the male driver still sees it fit to throw a fit, so he gets out of his car and challenges the woman.
When she refuses to come out, he starts kicking her car, while screaming that she made him spill coffee on his good clothes. This is particularly relevant because, you see, “I've got a f***ing job interview. Look at this mate!” he yells at her.
When she tells him that she doesn’t care about his job (and why should she?, come to think of it), he really, really loses it. He returns to his car and grabs whatever was left of his coffee and hurls it at the woman’s windshield. Then, a couple of kicks later, he declares himself satisfied and speeds off. Hopefully, he went to get a change of clothes.
Hopefully, he wasn’t going to an interview in public relations. His people skills need some fine-tuning.
