Cyberpunked Toyota Supra Mk3 Restomod CGI-Dwells Around a Vehicle Graveyard

Many people berate the Japanese automaker because it chose to partner with BMW for the G29 Z4 and GR Supra. Plus, it allowed Magna Steyr to produce the siblings in Austria!
The fifth generation of the iconic Supra nameplate is now a proud and integral part of the company’s top GR sports car line alongside the GR Yaris, GR Corolla, and GR86. But, just like the latter was created alongside a Subaru BRZ twin to share development costs, so was the J29/DB devoid of the AXX code because it diverged greatly from its original heritage.
Initially, the Supras (with the first iteration born during the spring of 1978) were affordable three-door liftbacks and also shared a deep connection with the Celica series. Still, when the third generation A70 Supra arrived in 1986, the bonds were severed, and Toyota allowed the former to run free with its RWD layout while the Celica was reinvented to a front-wheel drive setup.
And that led to further refinements as well as the creation of the legendary A80 during the early 1990s (May 1993 – August 2002). As such, one can imagine the backlash and sense of despair from the diehard fan community when the Japanese carmaker announced it would ally with BMW to develop the G29 BMW Z4 roadster and GR Supra coupe together.
Some probably even felt like Toyota threw away the Supra heritage in the middle of a vehicle graveyard. Well, most people would probably say that in the most emotional way possible. Others, on the other hand, might take this literally and just put a Supra alongside crushed cars to drive their point home – even if only virtually. Of course, I am pretty sure that as far as Andreas Richter, the virtual artist formerly known as “ar. visual_” (now richter.cgi) on social media, is concerned, he feels no chagrin against the current GR Supra.
Maybe he does not even care about it since he’s got other stuff on his mind – such as an (A70) Toyota Supra Mk3 restomod that a while back made me feel like BMW and Toyota started their partnership decades ago! Now he is again behind this JDM restomod design, and it’s a rekindled love of the ‘rags-to-riches’ variety. So, the rags would be all the defunct vehicles placed in the background while the riches story would be his passion for the Supra project that made him come back with a new set of renderings to entice us to this wishful thinking CGI reality.
Oh well, this dark cherry treatment feels even juicier than the initial gray version and I would put it right next to the white knight in shiny digital armor version that feels quite fitting for the current winter and its extremes of throwing too much snow in some parts of the world and not enough precipitation in other corners of Earth. As for motivation, does anyone really need any when the project looks this good?
