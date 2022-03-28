Digital A70 Supra Restomod Seems Like a BMW-Toyota Partnership From the 1990s

Many BMW and Toyota people frown about the German and Japanese automakers’ collaboration for the G29 Z4/GR Supra iterations. However, would they feel the same if the partnership started decades ago?
Oddly enough, Toyota recently announced it would offer an extremely-limited 2022 Toyota GR Supra GT4 50 Edition that would cost a lot more than its road-going counterpart. Interestingly, the €175,000 ($193k) price is not the biggest quirk. Instead, that would be its six-unit production quotation! Well, mysterious Supra things happen both across the real and virtual realms.
Andreas Richter, the pixel master better known as ar.visual_ on social media, has decided it was about time someone showed a bit of black/white Toyota Supra Mk3 love. Looking at the A70-focused post embedded below one would first think it is black, then that it is white in the next slide, and further swiping right would then reveal it was all a CGI illusion and the feisty-looking restomod is digitally gray.
But that’s not all, although this one is just us musing a little further about the pixel-like LED shenanigans. While the rear does have all the makings of a great JDM revival, complete with LED minimalism and a huge off-centered exhaust outlet, the front end of this third-generation, twin-turbo Supra has some big 1990s BMW vibes. More precisely, to me, it looks like the author wanted to subliminally convey the possibility that Toyota started working with BMW a lot earlier, about the same time its original (E31) 8 Series came to the market.
Sure, it may be just wishful thinking on my behalf, and the CGI expert’s copycat looks are just a funny GR Supra/Z4 coincidence on the account that both the A70 and 8 Series had pop-up headlights. But what if the resemblance were subtly intended to imagine what would have happened if the two companies had started their collaboration a lot earlier than they actually did?
