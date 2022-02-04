Custom Two-Wheeler Western Reever Added to GTA Online, Popular Modes Returning

It’s that time of the week again when we’re talking about what’s coming to GTA Online, and we’re happy to report that there’s a lot happening in the next several days thanks to the latest update. As expected, a new vehicle added in The Contract expansion is now available for purchase, as well as rewards, bonuses and free items for the most loyal GTA Online players.
The Western Reever, a custom two-wheeler based on the ARCH Method 143, is making its way to Legendary Motorsport, so make to visit the store to buy one if you can afford it (hint: it costs GTA$1.900.000).
You could say that this is one of the few GTA Online’s crossovers since the Western Reever’s design is taking some inspiration from a custom variant of the ARCH Method 143 specifically made for Cyberpunk 2077. If you’ve played CD Projekt RED's game, you probably remember the ARCH Nazare.
Moving on to this week’s rewards and bonuses, players will earn double the usual LS Car Meet Rep through February 9. The same goes for those who complete Auto Shop Robbery Contracts and Exotic Exports, although there’s also double GTA$ in it for the taking.
But wait, there’s more! Several modes are making a comeback for the week, including Sumo, Till Death Do Us Part, The Vespucci Job, and Trap Door. However, only if you play Sumo you’ll be getting double GTA$ and RP. Finally, Transform Race competitors will be gaining double GTA$ and RP, all week long.
GTA Online players who log in and play the game this week will receive the White Born X Raised Tee for free.
As far as this week’s Car Meet Price Ride, players who win a Pursuit Race three days in a row will be getting the Pfister Comet S2. For those looking to quench their thirst for speed, Rockstar is brining three speedsters to the Test Track: Emperor Vectre, Pfister Astron, and Dewbauchee Vagner.
Last but not least, don’t forget to try your luck at The Diamond Casino & Resort where you could win the Pegassi Infernus Classic, an awfully gorgeous vehicle.
