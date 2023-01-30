Custom Triumph Bonneville Type 5 Looks Rather Austere, But Gorgeous Beyond Words

Muted and restrained though it may be, the Type 5 certainly won’t fail to turn heads and drop jaws wherever it goes.
Photographer Benedict Redgrove and the Auto Fabrica (AF) duo go way back, with the former having served as a great source of inspiration for Bujar and Gazmend Muharremi when their shop first opened its doors. That immediately becomes apparent if you compare the signature style used in Benedict’s photographs to that of AF’s custom builds, as both place great emphasis on minimalism and simplicity.
Naturally, Sir Redgrove grew very fond of the bespoke motorcycles crafted by Gaz and Bujar, so it wasn’t long before he decided to commission a project himself. The chosen donor was a 2010 MY Triumph Bonneville, whose air-cooled 865cc parallel-twin has a factory-rated output of 67 ponies and 51 pound-feet (69 Nm) of torque.
As the photos taken by Benedict clearly show, Auto Fabrica knocked this exploit straight out of the ballpark! The Muharremi brothers wasted no time dismantling Triumph’s modern classic upon arrival at their garage, then the customization procedure got underway. Starting with the anatomical changes which occurred out back, the bike’s subframe got shortened and subsequently looped to achieve a more compact rear-end geometry.
Right beneath the modified framework sits a handmade fender topped with retro-looking LED lighting, while a pair of custom side covers occupy the flanks. Up top, there’s a stunning one-off saddle sporting black leather upholstery, and the bluish-grey finish now worn by the Bonneville’s simplified gas tank complements this new seat like a charm.
At the front, you will notice a fresh headlamp stored inside a long, tailor-made housing, along with a replacement fender manufactured from scratch. In order to beef up the machine’s suspension, Auto Fabrica fitted its forks with higher-spec internals and got rid of the standard shocks to make room for aftermarket alternatives.
Unsprung territory is occupied by stainless-steel spokes which link the wheel hubs to a pair of new rims, measuring 18 inches up north and 17 inches at six o’clock. We find dual-purpose rubber completing the updated footgear, with a tread pattern that looks seriously groovy (no pun intended).
The Muharremis installed LED turn signals on both ends, attaching them to the lower triple clamp at the front and the upper shock mounts at the back. Having rewired the whole shebang, they turned their attention to the Bonnie’s twin-cylinder powerplant. The motor was first rebuilt inside out, then connected to a drool-worthy handmade exhaust fashioned from stainless-steel.
Last but not least, Auto Fabrica fiddled with the motorcycle’s skeleton to have it transformed into a most discreet oil tank – brilliant stuff, indeed. This jaw-dropping Bonneville was dubbed Type 5 once the makeover had reached its conclusion, but there’s no word on how much Benedict got charged for the commission. Either way, the result of AF’s transformation is one thrilling sight to behold.
