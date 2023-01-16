Lowriders, 18-Wheelers, and Pin-Up Girls Mix Perfectly: Spawned the ODB Car Hauler

Upon seeing the ODB, I was intrigued, to say the least, and after doing some digging, I've learned quite a bit about this machine and its owner, pin-up model and MC, Sara Huneycutt, or miss_rayzen_hell, on Instagram. That last bit is for you in case you're into the whole pin-up fad. Seeing how this modeling style isn't necessarily my cup of tea, I've decided to stick to that Old Dirty Bastard of a car hauler. After all, autoevolution is all about the mechanical monsters we sometimes consider our babies, our rides.
Well, ODB's story is one that came about from passion, like most other specialized vehicles. That's because one of Sara's other loves is the lowrider. Hell, you didn't think this massive truck was dropped because of a faulty suspension, did you? It's also the reason you see a 64 Impala station wagon lowrider tagging along on ODB's back; that's Sara's "first love," according to an interview given to Mitzi's Motor Mavens.
Completed in March 2022, Sara considers ODB her "second love," and luckily for us, the expression of that love is just so damn cool! Just think about it for a minute. Imagine seeing someone roll into town with something like this, and at first sight, you look away, but then your brain does something weird; it runs over the details of what you just witnessed once again. Since you're a witness to your own thoughts, interest is sparked yet again, and like a train wreck, your eyes go back to the ODB.
all its glory. The White Trucks grill is also pristine, standing against ODB's raw and consciously unfinished exterior. The sun visor, exhaust pipes, and headlights only add to this contrast. After you notice all that, you'll look at the front wheels, trying to understand if what you see is real; yes, those are chrome spikes.
Towards the back of the rig, the same blend of chrome and unpolished metal continues and makes up the sleeper and the lowrider platform. Now, White rigs from the 40s don't appear to have had any sleeper on the back, so Sara and her husband had to do things a bit differently, ripping the sleeper off a 1985 Peterbilt and dropping it on the back. Perfect for on-road living and if things heat up during a photoshoot. A cowhide interior makes up most of the furniture inside.
Now, what about that rear platform? Well, this portion of ODB is really what defines this vehicle's purpose. Sure, ODB is a cool and collected machine on its own, but without this rear podium, the rig wouldn't give off the impression that it does, and beyond that, just look at it with a baby lowrider on top, like a proud mothership. The sides of this platform also showcase a hatch here and there, perfect for storing tools and gear. As for the final cherry on the cake, because of that ramp at the rear, ODB also doubles as a stage for pin-up contests Sara hosts.
would have loved to know is whether or not ODB features its own pumps, batteries, and switches. Since that information isn't revealed anywhere, we can assume that it's got some sort of magic that helps it lift its seemingly prehistoric carcass off the ground and move along without scraping the underside of those chrome accents or dragging the stage along.
Overall, ODB is clearly a unique build, and one that you can't duplicate. But what you can do is use this vehicle as inspiration for any truck projects you may have in mind. Sure, you'll need to fund the operation, and so far, there's no information signaling just how much was invested into ODB. But once you start to consider the price for a vintage truck, and one whose bodywork is still in working order, a sleeper with the skin and insides to go along, and the Cummins engine under the hood, you can start to picture the sort of funds needed. That's without considering any chassis work to add that platform.
While this sort of look may not be for everybody, I love it! Then again, I come from a family where big rigs were a regularly encountered vehicle, and I have a taste for the raw things this life has to offer, so ODB stands as one of my dream machines.
