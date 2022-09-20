Custom Satin Chrome Aston Martin One-77 Becomes the Real ‘Silver Surfer’

First shown in 2008 in Paris and then revealed in full in 2009 at the Geneva Motor Show, the Aston Martin One-77 is famous for a couple of things – though not its allegiance to a comic book superhero family.
Many fans will say that Aston Martin struck gold with its two-door, two-seater flagship sports car in terms of collectability, as only 77 client cars were ever made, alongside a few development cars. Others will remind us of its technical prowess, which includes stuff like the full carbon fiber chassis, hand-made aluminum body, or that 750-hp 7.3-liter AM Cosworth state of the V12 art.
A few could even whisper of exotics such as the One-77 Q Series, which came to life through the Q by Aston Martin personalization program rather than James Bond’s counterpart from the spy series. And let us not forget about the Aston Martin Victor, the bonkers vintage transformation into a modern V8 Vantage that churned out 836 hp and sent all ponies through a purist’s delight of a manual transmission.
But what does all that have to do with Marvel’s humanoid alien with metallic skin dubbed the Silver Surfer because he travels through space with help from a craft that resembles a surfboard? Well, as far as the OEM case files are concerned, nothing. But across the aftermarket realm, there is at least one example that could serve as the character’s means of transformation when on Earth.
This stunning Aston Martin One-77 is owned by someone who is very fond of the Seinfeld comic series (he calls himself Cosmo Kramer and his nickname is artvandelay on social media) and it was initially dressed up in Copper Pearl. Alas, earlier this month the British supercar was sent to Scottsdale, Arizona-based Echelon Autosports for a complete, bonkers makeover that “probably did not make the purists very happy.”
Nevertheless, the Satin Chrome deed is done, and diehard fans of the One-77 need not worry about its outrageous looks too much – it’s a beautiful wrap that can always be removed to reveal the “subdued & underwhelming” stock hue. But, according to the owner, it is now a lot more “representative for how radical of a car it is,” and for once we could not agree more!
