Custom Honda VFR740 Retro Racer Looks Seriously Funky Dressed in Purple Paint

The neo-retro aesthetic is something a lot of manufacturers dip their toes in nowadays, aiming to capitalize on the trend before it eventually wears off. However, you'll be hard-pressed to find an OEM brand that does as good a job as the custom bike wizards at Purpose Built Moto. What you see below is their take on a sharp VFR with old-school endurance racing vibes – a project completed in 2020 but still worth talking about today.

11 photos Photo: Purpose Built Moto