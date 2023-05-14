Mouth-Watering 1974 Honda CL360 Restomod Is the Stuff of Vintage Scrambler Dreams

Powerful superbikes and all manner of thoroughly refined modern machines are certainly cool, but they'll never have the charm and character of something like this magnificent CL360. Join us as we take a closer look at what it's all about.
The restomods and fully-fledged customs built by James Fawcett are what we like to call masterpieces on two wheels. Operating as Slipstream Creations in St. Louis, Missouri, James is particularly keen on small-displacement Hondas from the seventies, and he'd gotten the process of restoring and modifying such entities down to an art form.
Now, there's no word on how much Sir Fawcett charges for his transformations, but what we can tell you is that they always end up looking like a million bucks! This awe-inspiring 1974 Honda CL360 restomod is no exception, having attained its current form in 2021. Each and every stage of the build was completed in-house, with no stone left unturned.
Once he'd taken the classic Japanese scrambler apart, James indulged in a bit of frame surgery at the back. The CL360 saw its subframe looped and subsequently topped with a flat bench seat, beneath which you'll see a discreet electronics tray fabricated from scratch. There's also a handmade rear fender carrying a Bates-style taillight, while aftermarket turn signals can be spotted in close proximity to the upper shock mounts.
Speaking of shock absorbers, the motorcycle's stock units were deleted to make room for modern alternatives with progressive springs. The front end is a genuine delight, too, featuring the retrofitted forks and disc brake setup of a CB360. Stopping power gets called into action via a premium master cylinder, a braided stainless-steel brake line, and an overhauled caliper.
Up top, James used tailor-made brackets to fit a tiny fender and a retro-looking headlight, which is flanked by bullet-style blinkers akin to those found at the rear. The cockpit area hosts analog aftermarket dials and a low-rise handlebar, along with stealthy grips, revised cabling, and compact switchgear all-round.
Then there's that shiny fuel tank – an original CL360 module James had cleaned, resealed, and finished in a stunning colorway. The said paintwork draws influence from both the CL360 and its road-only sibling, blending a blue base and black details, seamlessly separated by white pinstripes. Moreover, Slipstream refurbished the factory Honda badges and installed a chrome-plated filler cap to make the tank look as good as new.
Mind you, this scrambled one-off wasn't built to be a garage queen, so James also added fresh fuel lines and a modern petcock to keep things running smoothly. The footwear department is now home to stainless-steel spokes and replacement aluminum rims, which sport a chunky pair of dual-purpose tires from IRC's catalog.
As you can probably guess, no expense was spared when it came to the bike's electrics. Juice is now supplied by a lithium-ion battery through custom wiring, and a single-unit regulator/rectifier also makes an appearance. For a potent spark, Slipstream's mastermind fitted NGK plugs, Dynatek ignition coils, and youthful Charlie's Place points.
Lastly, we arrive at the powertrain sector. The specimen's parallel-twin engine was treated to all-new gaskets, as well as a set of top-grade aftermarket pod filters. James kept the original high-mounted exhaust headers in play, giving them a protective layer of black Cerakote. The pipework terminates in chrome-plated shorty mufflers, and the OEM heat shield has been restored to keep things looking fresh.
