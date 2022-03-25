Custom Honda CB750 F2 Trades Dated OEM Equipment for Classy Looks and Aftermarket Flavors

Not only is it drop-dead gorgeous, but it also hosts countless upgrades that go way beyond the aesthetics.
If you follow our custom bike-related coverages on a regular basis, then you’re probably no stranger to Adrián Campos’ Bolt Motor Co. – a famed Spanish enterprise whose work we’ve admired on several occasions. Back in 2018, the crew was approached by a customer named Santiago, who sought to have his ‘97 MY Honda CB750 F2 Seven-Fifty transformed into a unique gem with classic vibes.
As you can probably see, BMC hit the ball straight out of the park on this project (again), and the fruit of their labor speaks for itself! First things first, the donor’s 747cc inline-four powerhouse saw its 34 mm (1.3-inch) Keihin carburetors overhauled and topped with K&N air filters, while the gaskets have been replaced with fresh alternatives for good measure.
Moreover, Bolt Motor went about deleting the OEM exhaust system to make room for a handmade four-into-one unit that terminates in premium SuperTrapp mufflers. As far as the bike’s chassis is concerned, the rearmost section of its double cradle skeleton was fitted with a custom subframe, which is supported by a modern pair of Hagon shock absorbers.
At the front end, Adrián’s moto architects installed the bulkier upside-down forks of a Ducati Monster, along with a complete Brembo brake setup. To help this reworked Seven-Fifty stay true to the vintage theme, the standard wheels were discarded in favor of classier 17-inch laced units wearing Continental TKC 70 rubber around their rims.
Proceeding to the cosmetics, we spot a repurposed fuel chamber that’s been supplied by a first-gen CB750, and the origin of those chromed tank badges is believed to be a Honda S800. The bespoke wizardry continues towards the rear, where you’ll be greeted by new side panels and one ravishing quilted leather saddle.
For the finishing touches, the motorcycle was honored with LED lighting at both ends, as well as a myriad of aftermarket accessories in the cockpit. These goodies include fresh gauges, a Renthal handlebar, and Motogadget switches, to name but a few. Lastly, the creature’s gas tank was enveloped in a glossy layer of white paint, along with green patches and gold pinstripes.
