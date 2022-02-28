1964 Pontiac Tempest Undergoes 2-Door Wagon Conversion, Gains 5.7L V8 and GTO Bits

The Pontiac Tempest has sort of a weird history. It was only in production for three generations, between 1960 and 1970, and then again between 1987 and 1991, before the carmaker decided to pull the plug definitively.
It all started with Pontiac looking for a way to break through in the compact segment, and while the first suggestion was to simply produce a Chevy Corvair clone, GM eventually let Pontiac come up with a completely new design, one that allowed for a surprisingly roomy interior. The Tempest then went on to win an award or two, but never to critical acclaim.
Among its many available body styles was that of a station wagon, which of course was the more practical choice, although maybe not the best looking. Such a car is currently getting auctioned off through Bring a Trailer, except someone decided to make a lot of visual and mechanical upgrades to it.
Once a four-door station wagon, this Tempest is now a bespoke two-door model, courtesy of a two-door Chevelle donor car. Highlights include the metallic green exterior, replacement panels, GTO hood and doors, quad headlights, chrome bumpers, a third brake light and door handles from a 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix.
We should also note the staggered-width 18-inch wheels, disc brakes at all corners (from a C5 Vette), and quite a few suspension mods such as coilovers, two-inch drop spindles, and upper and lower control arms.
Inside, you’ll find power-adjustable front bucket seats and individual rear seats borrowed from a fifth-generation GTO. We then spot a three-spoke custom steering wheel, carbon fiber accents on the dash, center console and door panels, but also convenience features such as air conditioning, a custom stereo system and power windows.
As for the engine, it’s a 5.7-liter LS1 V8 unit, sourced from a 2004 GTO, and it comes with a cold air intake, custom headers and a dual exhaust system with Magnaflow mufflers. Whatever power it has, everything goes to the rear wheels via a 4L65E four-speed automatic gearbox.
