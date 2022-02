1964 Pontiac Tempest Undergoes 2-Door Wagon Conversion, Gains 5.7L V8 and GTO Bits

It all started with Pontiac looking for a way to break through in the compact segment, and while the first suggestion was to simply produce a Chevy Corvair clone, GM eventually let Pontiac come up with a completely new design, one that allowed for a surprisingly roomy interior. The Tempest then went on to win an award or two, but never to critical acclaim.Among its many available body styles was that of a station wagon, which of course was the more practical choice, although maybe not the best looking. Such a car is currently getting auctioned off through Bring a Trailer , except someone decided to make a lot of visual and mechanical upgrades to it.Once a four-door station wagon , this Tempest is now a bespoke two-door model, courtesy of a two-door Chevelle donor car. Highlights include the metallic green exterior, replacement panels, GTO hood and doors, quad headlights, chrome bumpers, a third brake light and door handles from a 1999 Pontiac Grand Prix.We should also note the staggered-width 18-inch wheels, disc brakes at all corners (from a C5 Vette), and quite a few suspension mods such as coilovers, two-inch drop spindles, and upper and lower control arms.Inside, you’ll find power-adjustable front bucket seats and individual rear seats borrowed from a fifth-generation GTO . We then spot a three-spoke custom steering wheel, carbon fiber accents on the dash, center console and door panels, but also convenience features such as air conditioning, a custom stereo system and power windows.As for the engine, it’s a 5.7-liter LS1 V8 unit, sourced from a 2004 GTO, and it comes with a cold air intake, custom headers and a dual exhaust system with Magnaflow mufflers. Whatever power it has, everything goes to the rear wheels via a 4L65E four-speed automatic gearbox.