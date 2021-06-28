Custom Harley-Davidson 300 Razor Is Not Your Regular LA Police Department BMW

5 Here’s the Most Entrancing Custom Ducati 1199 Panigale S We’ve Ever Seen

The bike was During those years, the law enforcement agency joined the surfacing trend back then and, just like the Los Angeles County Sheriff and California Highway Patrol , decided to switch to BMW motorcycles.Since then, these German bikes have been a constant presence on LA roads, and it doesn’t seem we’ll be getting a change back to Harley-Davidson anytime soon (one never knows, though, now that the LiveWire is in play).Back when it was a solid Harley customer, the LAPD and other agencies in the area bought things like Road Kings, Electra Glides, and even 883 Sportsters. Some are still in use today, alongside the BMWs, but none are spectacular as this thing here.This is a Harley-Davidson, of course, a V-Rod that has been transformed, if anything, into a Los Angeles Police Department tribute by a German custom shop that goes by the name Bad Boy Customs The shop went for the usual transformation cues, fitting the motorcycle with things like an air ride suspension, a custom exhaust system, new covers all over, and many other visible extras.None of these custom elements would amount to much (we’ve seen such conversions before) if it weren’t for the incredible paint job and the extraordinary setting where the photos in the gallery above were shot.The bike is wrapped in black and white, with blue and red offsetting things here and there. The words LAPD Police “To Protect and Serve” and written on the fuel tank sides, while 911 is written all over the rear fender, which rises from under a leather saddle with a diamond pattern.The bike was completed sometime in 2020, but sadly we have no info on what happened to it since then or how much it cost to make.