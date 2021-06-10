Matte Black Harley-Davidson Breakout Is Pure Darkness on Two Wheels

By no means is the stock Harley-Davidson Breakout a motorcycle for the weak of heart. The long, lean and mean muscular modern chopper, as Harley describes it, packs quite the punch in terms of performance, looks and price, so for most buyers, a stock configuration would do just fine. But not for all of them.
The Breakout is a favorite canvas for German custom shops especially, who like nothing more than getting their hands on one and letting their ideas fly left and right. The one we’ve chosen to feature today also comes from this country, and it’s officially called Black Matt 280.
The bike is an older work of a German garage that goes by the name Bad Boy Customs, and an impressive one at that, not solely because of the changes made to it, but also thanks to the special shade of black used all over.
So, the first thing that strikes you is the blackness of the thing. The color was abundantly used from head to toe, covering almost every inch of the build, from the front fender to the fuel tank with motorcycle engine graphics on it, and all the way to the massive rear steel fender that shows a skull supporting Harley-Davidson lettering. Even the engine cover, exhaust and saddle come in black, as not to spoil the overall effect.
The custom touch of the shop can also be experienced when looking at the massive rear wheel, and through the fitting of an air ride suspension system meant to make the two-wheeler sit low when stationary, and ride higher when on the move.
We are not being told if any changes were made to the engine powering the beast, and nor do we have any idea how much the thing cost to put together. Knowing how these things usually go though, expect the tally to be at around $10,000.
